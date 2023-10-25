Akta's Cutting-Edge AI-Based Video Platform Accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace for Media & Entertainment

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in video technology.." Alper Turgut, Chairman at Akta. Post this

Akta's AI-based video workflow tools have already garnered significant recognition for their ability to streamline and enhance content creation, management, and distribution. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Akta empowers media and entertainment companies to meet the evolving demands of their audiences with unmatched efficiency and quality.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in video technology. By merging our AI-driven solutions with Google Cloud's expansive infrastructure and market influence, we're empowering content creators to captivate global audiences like never before." stated Alper Turgut, Chairman at Akta.

Through this synergy, customers can anticipate:

Enhanced Creativity: Akta's AI-driven tools provide unprecedented insights and automation, enabling creators to focus on crafting and scheduling exceptional content.

Effortless Scalability: Having streamed both the WorldCup and Super Bowl on Google Cloud, Akta brings proven capabilities to scaling on Google Cloud's robust infrastructure.

Global Reach: Google Cloud's extensive network and strategic positioning offer unparalleled market access, enabling content to reach audiences on a global scale.

Future-Proof Solutions: The integration of cutting-edge technologies ensures that businesses remain at the forefront of innovation, prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

For media and entertainment companies striving to enrich their content strategies, Akta in partnership with Google Cloud presents an unparalleled opportunity. Together, these two industry leaders forge a path towards redefining the landscape of video content creation, processing and delivery.

About Akta

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta's Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Fox TV Stations, Nexstar, DPG Media, Televisa Univision, etc.

