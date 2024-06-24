Akta's Cutting-Edge AI-Based Video Platform Continues To Innovate, Leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini models

"By utilizing Gemini and Google Cloud, we can drive new levels of discoverability of content and provide levels of data relevance never seen before in a content management system." Alper Turgut, Chairman, Akta Post this

"By utilizing Gemini and Google Cloud, we can drive new levels of discoverability of content and provide levels of data relevance never seen before in a content management system, ," said Alper Turgut, Chairman, Akta. " The capability we are providing is unmatched in the space. This integration also greatly increases the discoverability and inherent value of our customers' content through metadata enhancement."

Using a human-centered approach, Akta's platform can allows AI-generated metadata, captions, and descriptions to be reviewed and approved by skilled professionals. This ensures accuracy while capitalizing on AI's ability to accelerate tedious manual tasks.

Combining Akta's expertise and innovation with broadcasters and large media & entertainment enterprises with Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities to rapidly develop and manipulate media and the inherent data makes for one powerful platform to be leveraged.

" By integrating Google Cloud's Gemini models, media brands can take advantage of next generation tools that drive greater efficiency and improved discoverability," said Anil Saboo, Director, industry ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud.

Key benefits of the integration include: :

Enriched Video Metadata: Akta's platform, with Gemini models, automatically tags videos with rich metadata, making it easier to search, organize, and manage large video libraries. This will yield the best discoverability of content in any video CMS in the market.

Accurate Closed Captioning: AI extracts precise closed captions from video audio, ensuring accessibility

while saving significant time and cost. Now, even if videos weren't captioned during creation or broadcast, they will have captions, improving viewability.

Intelligent Clip Descriptions: Short text descriptions are automatically generated for video clips, enabling faster searching and content understanding. This makes video editors and operations teams orders of magnitude more productive and eliminates what had been a highly manual process.

Zero Code Capabilities: Media teams can harness the power of Google Gemini models with Google Cloud, and its ability to enhance content relevance, metadata and discoverability without having to write a single line of code or integrate with an AI tool.

The Gemini model integration is available today to all Akta customers. To learn more, visit www.akta.tech/gemini.

About Akta

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta's Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Nexstar, Fox TV Stations, Discovery Latam, and TelevisaUnivision.

Media Contact

Matt Smith, Akta, 1 305-599-1717, [email protected], https://www.akta.tech

SOURCE Akta