Al Gore Drives Climate Hysteria at WHO - Canada's Contentious Carbon Tax on the Verge of Collapse says Friends of Science Society

The WHO, at COP-26 in Glasgow, co-opted world health agencies into climate commitments. Health experts are advocating for Net Zero to cut emissions in half in health care by 2030, as reported in the British Medical Journal in Sept. 2021.

Exploiting the powerful "White Coat" authority of medical people to push the impossible Net Zero transition agenda is a cruel manipulation of the public trust, says Friends of Science Society. Author and energy expert, Professor Emeritus Vaclav Smil shows that Net Zero 2050 is unlikely and would be economically catastrophic and technically implausible for society's needs for "the four pillars of modern civilization—cement, primary iron, plastics, and ammonia—[which] now depends on fossil fuels…"

Modern medicine relies entirely on fossil fuels for its existence, as Friends of Science explained in this 2015 report "Burning Questions." Mother Nature is the largest emitter of the PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns or less) in the form of wildfire smoke, spores and pollens, and dust. The people who are dying in the world are the poor who must cook over dung, wood scraps or coal on open flames, denied access to life-saving, life-enhancing, proper grid infrastructure by the 'planet savers' of the West.

Some groups are concerned that conflating health and climate may lead to future climate lockdowns as proposed in The Hill, Feb. 02, 2022, premised as a health emergency.

Canada's contentious carbon tax faces collapse as costs of related climate policies rise to staggering levels in Canada. Carbon pricing has become a political liability for the Trudeau government, says the National Post of June 02, 2024. The Parliamentary Budget Officer reports there is a gag order on a federal report showing the impact is significant.

The carbon tax is the most 'visible' element, as it shows up on consumer bills in ever higher amounts. But the true cost of climate policy is much greater, as summarized in this Friends of Science X/tweet, and detailed in this May 30, 2024, op-ed in The Western Standard.

There is a push by Mark Carney and Senator Rosa Galvez for mandatory climate risk reporting; Friends of Science President Ron Davison challenges Carney's climate claims in this open letter.

Meanwhile, Canada contemplates adopting even more onerous Scope 1, 2, 3 climate accounting standards. UK energy analyst, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, writes in the Financial Post of June 02, 2024, that the proposed Canadian Sustainability Standards will wreak havoc on the economy and expose firms to significant legal liability if reported standards are not met. That would mean, for example, a potato farm would have to report on fuel emissions for on-farm operations, emissions from other inputs as well as delivering the crop to market, and estimating the emissions of how the potatoes are cooked in the restaurants. This onerous duty would have nothing to do with farming. The public can submit comments to June 10, 2024.

In a Feb. 2022 submission to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) (the umbrella body) Friends of Science Society noted that in the US, "The SEC's own estimates suggest that the overall cost of disclosure and compliance for public companies will rise from approximately $3.8 billion per year to over $10.2 billion—a more than 250 percent increase, based on this rule alone." That same letter noted that farmers and food prices would be particularly affected.

As the growing CLINTEL network of scientists and scholars stated, there is no climate emergency, in contrast to Al Gore's manipulative message to the medical profession.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

