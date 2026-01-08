Al-Rabiya launches January 2026 partner rewards program to support car care professionals across the UAE

"Our partners are at the heart of everything we do. This New Year initiative is our way of expressing gratitude to the professionals who have trusted Al-Rabiya as their supplier. We want our partners to feel genuinely appreciated, not just as customers, but as long-term collaborators in our growth." Post this

"Our partners are at the heart of everything we do," said Ahmed Allaf, Sales Manager at Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories. "This New Year initiative is our way of saying thank you to the professionals who trust Al-Rabiya as their supplier. We want our partners to feel genuinely appreciated, not just as customers, but as long-term collaborators in our growth."

Driving car care partner success in a competitive market

Beyond the January rewards, Al-Rabiya continues to differentiate itself in a competitive market through a partner-focused business model that combines product quality, profitability, and hands-on support.

New and existing partners benefit from free car care product samples, allowing businesses to test and experience performance before committing to larger orders. This approach reflects Al-Rabiya's confidence in the reliability and effectiveness of its solutions.

In addition, the company offers competitive wholesale pricing, helping car care centers maximize margins while maintaining premium service standards. Flexible bulk purchasing options further enable partners to manage inventory efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Our goal is not just to supply products, but to help our partners succeed," Ahmed Allaf added. "From competitive pricing to technical guidance, we work closely with car care professionals to ensure they have the right solutions, the right knowledge, and the right support to stand out in their market."

Hands-on support and one-stop solutions for car care professionals

Al-Rabiya's value proposition extends well beyond distribution. Partners gain access to expert technical support, including application advice, product recommendations, and best practices across ceramic coatings, paint protection films (PPF), window films, and detailing products.

As a one-stop destination for car care products, Al-Rabiya simplifies sourcing by offering one of the region's widest selections of premium automotive care solutions. The company is the official distributor for four globally recognized brands:

Onyx Coating – A German brand and global leader in ceramic coatings, PPF, and window films, known for advanced protection, hydrophobic performance, UV resistance, and long-lasting gloss.

Luminous – An American brand supplying high-quality paint protection films, window films, and high-concentration cleaning chemicals designed for professional use.

Polytop – A German brand trusted by professionals for high-performance polishing compounds, cleaners, and detailing products.

Quatro Pro – A complete range of car cleaning and dressing products developed to maintain vehicle aesthetics while preserving surface integrity.

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories

Established in 2014, Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality auto care products across the Middle East. By partnering with global market leaders and emerging brands, the company delivers solutions tailored to the needs of professional installers, automotive businesses, and enthusiasts. Through careful research and product selection, Al-Rabiya ensures consistent performance, reliability, and value.

Join the Al-Rabiya car care partner network

Car care professionals across the UAE looking to expand their product portfolio and service offerings are encouraged to join the Al-Rabiya partner network today. For more information, visit www.al-rabiya.com or contact [email protected]. By downloading their Car Care Products Catalog, partners can explore premium solutions and effectively plan their inventory.

