Alabama-Based Occupi Raises Over $3MM in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Transform Property Management Payment Solutions

Fenway Summer and Assurant Ventures co-led the round, which also included strategic investments from social impact venture capital firms Halcyon Venture Partners and Sorenson Impact Foundation, representing a nationwide footprint including the Washington D.C., Georgia, Utah, and Alabama markets. Post this

"With this funding, we're positioned to responsibly scale and deliver true payment optionality to residents, while removing operational friction for property managers. We're honored to have the support of institutional and individual investors whose deep expertise in finance, housing, and compliance strengthens our foundation. Their backing equips us to grow securely, compliantly, and with lasting impact." said Josh Hornady, Occupi's Chief Legal Officer.

Occupi's AI-leveraged payment and screening platform addresses a critical pain point in property management by facilitating seamless payment options, including traditional and alternative methods like digital cash wallets, posted across multiple property management systems. The Occupi platform allows property managers to offer residents better payment options while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Our roadmap is full of financial tools designed to be accessible and inclusive, and our investors will help us bring that vision to life. Occupi is built on genuine partnership, and we're lucky to work with collaborators who care as deeply about connection and impact as we do." said Emily Hart, Occupi's COO and Co-Founder.

With the recent capital injection, Occupi is accelerating its growth trajectory through strategic hiring, including experienced payment and proptech engineers across the country and in the local market. The funding will also support Occupi's expanding feature set, including a recent partnership with Alabama Power Foundation to develop specialized features addressing the unique requirements of affordable housing assistance programs.

"Nothing is more humbling than raising startup capital in 2025, but we were fortunately positioned to be selective with our partners," said Taylor Peake, Occupi's CEO and Co-Founder. "We could not be happier with our venture partners and private investors, who have been incredible assets as we scale Occupi's payment and screening platform."

About Occupi

Founded in Birmingham, Ala., Occupi is a fintech company focused on facilitating payment and screening solutions for property managers. The company's AI-powered platform facilitates 20+ payment methods, including cash wallets, that posts to the property manager's general ledger. Occupi specializes in serving the affordable and student housing sectors, including multi-family, manufactured, single family, HOAs, and housing assistance programs.

For more information about Occupi, visit https://www.rentwithoccupi.com/ or contact [email protected].

About the Investors

Fenway Summer (Washington, D.C.) -

Founded in 2013, Fenway Summer is a hybrid venture investment and advisory firm based in Washington, DC that focuses on early-stage investment at the intersection of financial innovation and regulation, including their portfolio company Circle who recently celebrated their IPO (NYSE: CRCL).

Assurant Ventures (Atlanta, GA) -

Founded in 2015, Assurant Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Assurant, a Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries. Assurant Ventures invests in venture and growth stage technology companies primarily in the housing, consumer connectivity, automotive, and insurtech sectors, working behind the scenes strengthening partnerships and driving innovation.

Halcyon Venture Partners (Washington, DC) -

Halcyon Venture Partners is focused on serving social entrepreneurs with ventures in Health, Climate, and EquityTech– three verticals that drive equity and inclusivity. Their fund identifies and nurtures companies that demonstrate strong commercial potential and the capacity to drive meaningful social change at scale.

Sorenson Impact Foundation (Salt Lake City, UT) -

The Sorenson Impact Group is a multidisciplinary investment platform aligning mission and values with capital through their four branches– Funds, Advisory, Foundation, and Institute. The Foundation operates impact-first funds investing in early-stage social enterprises.

Media Contact

