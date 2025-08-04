Alabama Community College Conference Selects Perry Weather to Power Weather Safety Across Athletic Programs

The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has selected Perry Weather as its weather safety solution across all athletic programs. This marks a major step in the conference's ongoing efforts to prioritize athlete safety, streamline game-day operations, and stay ahead of dangerous conditions.
MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has selected Perry Weather as its weather safety solution across all athletic programs. This marks a major step in the conference's ongoing efforts to prioritize athlete safety, streamline game-day operations, and stay ahead of dangerous conditions.
With 22 member colleges competing statewide, ACCC teams face serious weather challenges—from blistering heat to fast-moving lightning storms. The stakes are high, and Perry Weather helps coaches, athletic directors, and trainers make clear, timely decisions when conditions shift.
"We're always looking for ways to make smarter, safer calls," said Dean Myrick, ACCC Commissioner. "Perry Weather gives our teams real-time tools they can rely on—from lightning alerts to wet bulb temperature readings—helping us to make better decisions, faster."
How Perry Weather Helps Keep ACCC Teams Safe
By using Perry Weather's all-in-one weather safety platform, ACCC athletic departments now have access to:
- Live WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature) monitoring and recording for managing extreme heat
- Real-time lightning detection with alerts based on NCAA safety policies
- Custom alerts and countdown timers that help teams follow protocol consistently
- 24/7 meteorologist access for game-day planning and evolving conditions
- A shared dashboard for athletic trainers, and event staff to stay aligned
From practice delays to last-minute schedule adjustments, Perry Weather puts reliable, hyperlocal data at teams' fingertips—so there's less guesswork and more peace of mind.
"Weather impacts more than just the field," Myrick added. "From bus routes to scheduling, it touches every part of operations. Having a reliable system in place is a game-changer."
Leading the Shift Toward Smarter Weather Management
The ACCC's move reflects a growing shift in how athletic conferences handle weather. Outdated tools like handheld WBGT meters and scattered weather apps often leave teams guessing. Perry Weather replaces that with hyperlocal accuracy, clear policy-based alerts, and centralized visibility for everyone involved.
As more schools look to improve safety and reduce liability, Perry Weather helps simplify the process—while keeping student-athletes at the center of every decision.
About Perry Weather
Perry Weather is a leading weather safety platform used by schools, parks, cities, and construction teams across the country. From lightning detection to heat alerts and real-time decision tools, Perry Weather helps organizations stay ready when weather strikes. Learn more at www.perryweather.com.
About the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC)
The Alabama Community College Conference oversees intercollegiate athletics for Alabama's public two-year colleges. With 22 member colleges, the ACCC promotes competitive excellence, student-athlete development, and safe play across a wide range of sports. Visit www.acccathletics.com to learn more.
