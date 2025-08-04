Alabama Community College Conference Selects Perry Weather to Power Weather Safety Across Athletic Programs

"We're always looking for ways to make smarter, safer calls," said Dean Myrick, ACCC Commissioner. "Perry Weather gives our teams real-time tools they can rely on—from lightning alerts to wet bulb temperature readings—helping us to make better decisions, faster." Post this

"We're always looking for ways to make smarter, safer calls," said Dean Myrick, ACCC Commissioner. "Perry Weather gives our teams real-time tools they can rely on—from lightning alerts to wet bulb temperature readings—helping us to make better decisions, faster."

How Perry Weather Helps Keep ACCC Teams Safe

By using Perry Weather's all-in-one weather safety platform, ACCC athletic departments now have access to:

Live WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature) monitoring and recording for managing extreme heat

Real-time lightning detection with alerts based on NCAA safety policies

Custom alerts and countdown timers that help teams follow protocol consistently

24/7 meteorologist access for game-day planning and evolving conditions

A shared dashboard for athletic trainers, and event staff to stay aligned

From practice delays to last-minute schedule adjustments, Perry Weather puts reliable, hyperlocal data at teams' fingertips—so there's less guesswork and more peace of mind.

"Weather impacts more than just the field," Myrick added. "From bus routes to scheduling, it touches every part of operations. Having a reliable system in place is a game-changer."

Leading the Shift Toward Smarter Weather Management

The ACCC's move reflects a growing shift in how athletic conferences handle weather. Outdated tools like handheld WBGT meters and scattered weather apps often leave teams guessing. Perry Weather replaces that with hyperlocal accuracy, clear policy-based alerts, and centralized visibility for everyone involved.

As more schools look to improve safety and reduce liability, Perry Weather helps simplify the process—while keeping student-athletes at the center of every decision.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a leading weather safety platform used by schools, parks, cities, and construction teams across the country. From lightning detection to heat alerts and real-time decision tools, Perry Weather helps organizations stay ready when weather strikes. Learn more at www.perryweather.com.

About the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC)

The Alabama Community College Conference oversees intercollegiate athletics for Alabama's public two-year colleges. With 22 member colleges, the ACCC promotes competitive excellence, student-athlete development, and safe play across a wide range of sports. Visit www.acccathletics.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Evan Benet

SVP of Growth, Perry Weather

[email protected]

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 9727415585, [email protected], https://perryweather.com/

SOURCE Perry Weather