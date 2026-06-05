Alabama Fiber Network Selected to Support Alabama Supercomputer Authority's Project ELEVATE Initiative

Alabama Fiber Network (AFN) has been selected by the Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA) to provide critical broadband infrastructure and connectivity services in support of ASA's Project ELEVATE initiative. This partnership demonstrates ASA's and AFN's shared commitment to improving Alabama's communities and raising the quality of education through robust, high-quality broadband connections across the state.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alabama Fiber Network (AFN) has been selected by the Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA) to provide critical broadband infrastructure and connectivity services in support of ASA's Project ELEVATE initiative. This partnership demonstrates ASA's and AFN's shared commitment to improving Alabama's communities and raising the quality of education through robust, high-quality broadband connections across the state.

ASA launched Project ELEVATE to modernize and bring service delivery, customer support, and network monitoring in-house while improving connectivity for Alabama's schools, libraries, and higher education institutions. Through a competitive, statewide RFP process, ASA selected AFN and its local, last-mile One Network partners to connect more than 300 locations, nearly 100 hub sites, and three of ASA's five high-speed backbone connections between major data facilities in Atlanta, Huntsville, Birmingham, and Montgomery.

Supported by public funding from ADECA and private investment from eight Alabama electric cooperatives, AFN completed its statewide middle-mile fiber backbone in October 2025. AFN's all-fiber network combines the latest optical and packet switching technology with newly constructed underground fiber routes to give Alabama's education community access to the most advanced and resilient statewide broadband network in the nation.

"Initiatives like Project ELEVATE are exactly why Alabama Fiber Network was created," said Terry Metze, CEO of Alabama Fiber Network. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity to the students, teachers, and administrators across the state. This is what we mean when we say AFN is by Alabama, for Alabama."

"Project ELEVATE reflects ASA's commitment to education in the State of Alabama connecting schools, libraries, colleges and universities to an advanced technology infrastructure," said Debra Wallace, CEO of the Alabama Supercomputer Authority. "Our collaboration with AFN and regional telecom providers enables ASA to serve more than 1100 locations in the State."

AFN has already completed delivery of the high-speed connections between ASA's major data facilities. Deployment to member and hub locations will occur in two phases, with Phase 1 targeted for July 1, 2026, and Phase 2 expected by July 1, 2027.

About Alabama Fiber Network

Alabama Fiber Network is a statewide middle-mile broadband provider created to strengthen connectivity across Alabama through a robust, redundant fiber infrastructure network supported by Alabama's electric cooperatives. Learn more at https://www.alabamafibernetwork.com.

Media Contact

David Ficken, Alabama Fiber Network, 1 678-463-7687, [email protected], https://www.alabamafibernetwork.com/

SOURCE Alabama Fiber Network