Alabama Invites Business Owners Statewide to Learn More About the 2025 Procurement Study

Griffin & Strong & Alabama Invite Businesses to Join Virtual Informative Meeting

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, The Alabama Office of Minority Affairs, in collaboration with Griffin & Strong, P.C.(GSPC), is pleased to invite all businesses operating within the State of Alabama to a virtual informative meeting regarding an upcoming procurement study. This meeting is a unique opportunity for the Alabama business community to gain understanding of the procurement study and learn how they can share personal experiences regarding doing business with the State. This study is a part of a broader initiative aimed to foster economic opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses in the State of Alabama.

Date: January 9, 2024

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 PM CT Virtual Access: Register here

Advanced registration is free and recommended, but not required to participate.

During this informational meeting, businesses will be provided with detailed information about the objectives and benefits of the procurement study. This study is essential, as it aims to assess the current landscape of state contracting practices and seeks to identify opportunities for improvement, ensuring a fair and equitable procurement system for all businesses.

Your participation is more than just valuable—it is crucial. Whether you have successfully done business with the State, faced challenges in the process, or are considering future opportunities, your experiences and perspectives are integral to the integrity and success of this study. We strongly encourage businesses of all sizes, from various industries, and representatives of the diverse fabric of our state's economy, to join us.

For questions, please contact Griffin & Strong at [email protected]. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the study. We look forward to welcoming you and working together towards a more equitable and successful future for all businesses in Alabama.

About Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

Established in 2016 under Executive Order 15, the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) is a cabinet-level agency designed to support the growing and thriving minority communities across the State of Alabama. The mission of the AOMA is to ensure the inclusion of women and minorities in the success and prosperity of the State of Alabama by identifying and addressing disparities, fostering inclusion, and investing resources to enhance the social, political, economic, educational, and healthcare access and outcomes throughout the state.

For more information about the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs, please visit https://aoma.alabama.gov.

Media Contact

Trinity Williams, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-364-2962 117, alabamaprocurementstudy@gspclaw.com

