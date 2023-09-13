Alabama's Elementary Mathematics Task Force Recommends Forefront's Screener

"In the current market of impersonal, computer-based assessments, the USNS assessments provide a developmentally appropriate alternative to collect critical information about children's early numeracy," says David Woodward, Founder and President at Forefront Education. Tweet this

Help districts build teacher/student relationships.

Reliably identify strengths and areas for focus for Tier 1 & 2 instruction.

Inform teacher planning and instruction in meaningful, effective ways.

Include detailed rubrics to ensure consistent scoring.

Align with research on early mathematical cognition.

Are developmentally appropriate for young children.

Are both criterion and norm-referenced with Forefront.

With Forefront Education's assessment data software solution, Forefront, school districts gain data collection, reporting, and powerful data visualizations. Teachers can also access instructional suggestions and family letters to transform screener results into meaningful next steps.

"We are thrilled that the Universal Screeners for Number Sense have been recognized as a state-recommended early numeracy screener in Alabama," says David Woodward, Founder and President at Forefront Education. "In the current market of impersonal, computer-based assessments, the USNS assessments provide a developmentally appropriate alternative to collect critical information about children's early numeracy."

If you wish to learn more about the USNS assessments and their alignment with the Alabama Numeracy Act, find out more and download a one-pager here.

About Forefront Education™: Forefront Education, founded in 2009, provides an assessment data and standards-based reporting solution called Forefront®. Designed to put classroom assessment data in the big picture, Forefront helps schools put the most meaningful measures of student learning at the center of instruction, collaborative work, and family communication. For more information about Forefront Education, please visit https://forefront.education or call (720) 818-4277.

