Alacriti and Access Softek Partner To Deliver Instant Payments for Financial Institutions

Integrating Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub with the Access Digital Banking Platform enables financial institutions to benefit from frictionless real-time payment solutions integrated with their existing payment ecosystem.

Key benefits of the joint solution:

Enhanced User Experience: With real-time payment capabilities, institutions can meet consumer expectations for fast, reliable, and convenient services, giving users greater flexibility in how they manage their money.

Cost-Efficiency: Financial institutions can provide members with lower-cost money movement options compared to traditional wire transfers, enhancing overall member satisfaction while saving on transaction fees.

Enhanced Security and Reliability: The instant payment system operates on a good funds model, ensuring that accounts are validated for existence, standing, and sufficient funds in real time before transfers are made. This results in an exceptionally low rate of returns, with returns being optional, allowing financial institutions to add this transfer rail without imposing significant strain on back-office operations while enhancing transaction security.

Scalability and Incremental Modernization: This platform empowers financial institutions to stay ahead of evolving market demands, offering flexible solutions that can grow with their evolving needs.

Attracting New Customers: The integration of instant payment options enhances the appeal of financial institutions, enabling them to offer innovative and modern banking solutions that attract tech-savvy customers and small businesses seeking efficient and seamless payment experiences.

"We are excited to join forces with Access Softek, extending our reach and providing institutions with the tools they need to offer seamless real-time payments in various uses," said Eric Kugle, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Alacriti. "Orbipay Payments Hub enhances the Access Digital platform by adding instant payment capabilities that empower financial institutions to improve customer experience and drive growth."

"At Access Softek, we are committed to delivering industry-leading digital banking solutions that exceed customer expectations. Partnering with Alacriti to offer Orbipay Payments Hub for Instant Payments aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge, omnichannel solutions that enable real-time, seamless money movement," said Anna Khalzova, VP of Strategic Relationships. "This partnership strengthens our ability to equip financial institutions with the technology needed to meet their strategic goals and future-proof their payments."

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Access Softek

Access Softek is a leading provider of omnichannel digital banking solutions, empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Access Digital, created by Access Softek, is a comprehensive platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern banking. Access Softek is committed to innovation and industry-first solutions, partnering with clients to achieve their strategic goals.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Charlotte Keppler, Access Softek, [email protected], https://accesssoftek.com/

