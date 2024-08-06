Alacriti and AKUVO Partner To Streamline Loan Payment Collections for Financial Institutions

"This integration delivers on our commitment to eliminate friction and barriers in the payments process for financial institutions." Post this

In addition, AKUVO's integration with Alacriti enhances its offering by allowing collections agents to process payments directly within the AKUVO platform. This integration eliminates the need for agents to switch between systems, thus streamlining operations. Collections agents have the ability to process card or ACH payments directly within their workflow. This embedded functionality ensures that agents can handle past-due loan payments more quickly and efficiently, without the need to leave the AKUVO platform.

"Combining Alacriti's payment capabilities with AKUVO's collections platform creates a powerful tool for financial institutions," said Jamie Harris, Chief Sales Officer at Alacriti. "This integration delivers on our commitment to eliminate friction and barriers in the payments process for financial institutions."

"We are thrilled to integrate Alacriti's Orbipay EBPP loan payment solution with AKUVO's collections platform," comments Mike Ruggiero, SVP Relationships at AKUVO. "This partnership enhances our ability to offer seamless, in-platform payment processing, significantly streamlining the collections process for financial institutions. Our customers will now benefit from a more efficient, integrated solution that enhances visibility and operational efficiency across payments."

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solution provides cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About AKUVO

AKUVO is a leading provider of cloud-native collections software solutions that elevate how banks, credit unions, and fintechs collect and manage their portfolios via its products. Whether it is through its stand-alone virtual collector or its next-generation collections platform, AKUVO provides the technology and data necessary to increase collections efficiency, provide a digital consumer experience, reduce staff costs, anticipate delinquencies, and provide insight into future credit decisions. AKUVO delivers a digital future for collections and account performance management with a visionary, behavior-based approach while taking full advantage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning. To learn more, visit akuvo.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Lauren Sybesma, AKUVO, [email protected], https://akuvo.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alacriti