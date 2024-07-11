Alacriti and Lumin Digital Partner to Modernize Digital Money Movement Solutions for Financial Institutions

"By integrating Orbipay money movement services with Lumin's platform, we are providing financial institutions with a powerful tool to enhance their digital payment services." Post this

"By partnering with Alacriti, Lumin is able to provide our clients with core agnostic solutions to achieve their payment modernization goals," stated Ashley Weinke, Product Manager of Lumin Digital. "The flexibility and scalability of Alacriti's platform allow us to provide our clients with robust payment options that meet the evolving needs of their account holders. We are excited about the future integration of real-time A2A transfers, allowing users to send payments instantly via the RTP® network and FedNow® Service rails."

This collaboration will also set the stage for the addition of real-time A2A (Account-to-Account) transfer capabilities through an integration with Orbipay Payments Hub later this year — a solution that includes connection to instant payment rails.

"By integrating Orbipay money movement services with Lumin's platform, we are providing financial institutions with a powerful tool to enhance their digital payment services," said Eric Kugle, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships of Alacriti. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that drive efficiency and improve the user experience. The upcoming A2A transfer integration will further solidify our joint efforts to offer a flexible and modern payment solution."

The partnership between Alacriti and Lumin Digital demonstrates their shared dedication to providing modern, digital experiences to financial institutions, their customers, and members. The integration of instant payments is just the beginning, as both companies look forward to expanding their joint services and solutions, shaping the future of digital banking integrated payments.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures. Learn more at Alacriti.com.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Olivia Knecht, Clarity for Lumin Digital, [email protected], https://lumindigital.com/

SOURCE Alacriti