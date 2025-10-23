Alacriti Expands Visa Direct Integration for Real-Time Payments, Payouts, and Account Funding

"Integrating Visa Direct into their payments hub helps institutions deliver simple, secure payments without complex integrations—furthering our mission to accelerate real-time payments adoption." Post this

Unlike standalone solutions, Orbipay Payments Hub unifies all real-time and traditional payment rails under a single, intelligent payments hub. Through Orbipay Payments Hub, financial institutions can easily deploy Visa Direct alongside the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service—providing comprehensive coverage and flexibility for consumer, SMB, and commercial money movement.

Key benefits for financial institutions include:

Expanded Reach: Push funds directly to eligible Visa debit cards, bank accounts, or digital wallets in over 195 enabled countries and territories and 150+ currencies. 2

Comprehensive Use Cases: Enable real-time payout capability for insurance claims, earned wage access, contractor payments, account funding at onboarding, bill sharing, remittances, and more.

Built-In Fraud Controls: Leverage Alacriti's integrated fraud monitoring and risk management across all connected rails.

Core Independence: Institutions can integrate Visa Direct through Orbipay without changing core systems—accelerating time to market.

Complete Cross-Rail Payments Visibility: As an integrated part of the payments hub, institutions gain in-depth reporting and analytics for payments across all rails and money movement applications.

"Visa Direct is an important piece of a modern real-time payments infrastructure because it gives financial institutions the ability to deliver faster payments in supported markets—even if they aren't directly connected to an instant payment rail," said Mark Majeske, SVP, Faster Payments at Alacriti. "By offering Visa Direct through our Orbipay Payments Hub, banks and credit unions can provide more choice, more speed, and maintain a single, unified view of every payment source across their ecosystem."

"Our collaboration with Alacriti is making advanced, real-time money movement accessible to financial institutions of all sizes," said Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, SVP, Money Movement North America, Visa. "Integrating Visa Direct into their payments hub helps institutions deliver simple, secure payments without complex integrations—furthering our mission to accelerate real-time payments adoption."

Visa Direct's proven global scale—reaching over 95% of the world's banked population—adds another layer of resilience and optionality to Alacriti's payments modernization portfolio. When combined with the RTP® network, the FedNow® Service, and Zelle, financial institutions gain a powerful orchestration solution that delivers faster payments, redundancy, and smarter routing for optimal performance.

Alacriti expects its first clients to go live with the new Visa Direct capability by year-end 2025.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

Notes:

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

2 Availability varies by market and service type.

