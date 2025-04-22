Alacriti Unveils Next-Gen ACH: Automates, Optimizes, and Future-Proofs Payments

"Alacriti used its extensive ACH expertise gained in millions of transactions to modernize ACH and unify all payments in one platform. This allows institutions to not only manage existing ACH volumes more effectively but also set the stage for the future amortization of legacy payment rails." Post this

Beyond ACH, Orbipay Payments Hub provides a unified payments infrastructure to process wires and real-time payments through the RTP® network, the FedNow® Service, and Visa Direct. By bringing these payment rails together under a single platform, financial institutions can optimize, report, and manage their operations today while preparing for future payment innovations.

"Even with the rise of real-time payments, financial institutions must still optimize ACH for operational efficiency, cost reduction, and compliance," said Neeraj Gupta, SVP of Product Management at Alacriti. "Alacriti used its extensive ACH expertise gained in millions of transactions to modernize ACH and unify all payments in one platform. This allows institutions to not only manage existing ACH volumes more effectively but also set the stage for the future amortization of legacy payment rails."

Key Features and Benefits of Orbipay Payments Hub for ACH

Automated exception handling – Reduces manual effort by intelligently linking returns, dishonors, and reversals to originating payments.

Seamless ecosystem integration – Works with core banking systems, third-party platforms, and digital banking solutions through API-based architecture.

Configurable posting and settlement – Supports early fund availability, deferred credits, and dynamic settlement schedules for operational flexibility.

Advanced fraud prevention and compliance – Includes built-in OFAC screening, return rate monitoring, and exposure limit tracking to reduce risk.

Unified reporting and analytics – Provides a centralized view of transactions across ACH, wires, and real-time payments for better visibility and decision-making.

By incorporating automation, intelligent routing, and real-time insights, Orbipay Payments Hub for ACH helps financial institutions reduce processing costs, improve transaction accuracy, and enhance customer experiences while maintaining compliance with Nacha operating rules and regulatory standards.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

