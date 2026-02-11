"This selection validates our commitment to authentic skin science, proven in clinical fields rather than relying on marketing hype." Post this

The Cosmo Trends report, curated by the global trend authority BEAUTYSTREAMS, serves as the definitive guide to the most innovative products at the exhibition. ALADDIN RX's 'DA500 Barrier Protection Sun Cream' was spotlighted in the 'Gentle Power' category, a trend emphasizing high-efficacy, low-irritation solutions designed for sensitive skin in urban environments.

This recognition highlights ALADDIN RX's unique heritage in medical aesthetics. Evolution of the professional 'Aladdin Peeling' treatment—which has recorded over 1 million clinical procedures—the brand has integrated proven recovery mechanisms into consumer skincare.

The DA500 Sun Cream targets the 'Golden Hour,' the critical recovery window immediately following professional skin treatments when the skin barrier is most vulnerable. BEAUTYSTREAMS praised the product's 'DA500' technology, which utilizes active ingredients with a molecular weight over 500 Daltons. This formulation minimizes dermal absorption to significantly reduce irritation while providing robust protection on the skin's surface.

"We are honored to see ALADDIN RX recognized in the Cosmo Trends report," said Will Shin, a representative for ADP-Derma. "This selection validates our commitment to authentic skin science. We focus on delivering results proven in clinical fields rather than relying on marketing hype. We aim to become the top-of-mind brand for skin recovery globally."

Following this recognition, ADP-Derma is set to accelerate its expansion into the North American market. With the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary in early 2026, the company plans to secure local distribution channels and introduce new product lines. This includes the development of Over-the-Counter (OTC) sunscreens tailored to U.S. FDA standards and local consumer preferences.

[Reference: Product Information]

Product Name: ALADDIN RX DA500 Barrier Protection Sun Cream

Core Value: Built on the expertise of 1 million Aladdin Peeling procedures; specialized care for the post-procedure 'Golden Hour.'

Technical Features: High molecular weight (over 500 Daltons) design to minimize irritation; Hybrid UV protection system.

Key Ingredients: Panthenol, Allantoin, Niacinamide, Adenosine, Carnosine, Ceramide NP.

