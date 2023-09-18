Alameda County (CA) Child Support Partners with GreenCourt

"At ACCSS, our main focus is and has always been making a positive difference in the lives of the children and families that we serve," said Phyllis Nance, Director of Alameda County CSS. "I am excited that this partnership with GreenCourt will help us help families." Tweet this

"At ACCSS, our main focus is and has always been making a positive difference in the lives of the children and families that we serve," said Phyllis Nance, Director of Alameda County CSS. "I am excited that this partnership with GreenCourt will help us help families."

Legal documents filed by child support offices often represent the largest portion of all civil/domestic relations activity in California's superior courts. When this process moves faster, children benefit. Through GovLink, ACCSS attorneys and caseworkers will spend less time managing documents, which leaves more time to focus on helping families in need.

"In anticipation of the implementation, we have already begun redefining and reimagining process flows within our office. The efficiencies that we gain with GovLink will have positive impacts on our staff, the court clerks, and the families we serve," said Nance.

In May 2023, the California Child Support Directors Association bestowed Nance with the Truly B. Knox Award. "This award honors Director Nance's tireless efforts and years of stellar service to families across California and the country. Collaborating with Director Nance and the entire ACCCSS team is a privilege," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer. "GovLink is our contribution to the ACCSS mission. We have honed a set of tools to fit the modern child support environment and packaged those tools in a way that driven professionals can realize measurable positive results immediately."

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Alameda County Child Support Services

The mission of Alameda County Child Support Services is to encourage responsible parenting, family self-sufficiency and child wellbeing by locating parents, establishing paternity, obtaining, and modifying support obligations, and collect support.

Media Contact

Charles Smith, GreenCourt, 1 512-826-4863, [email protected], https://greencourt.com/

