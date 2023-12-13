Alamo Colleges First Responders Academy Opens in San Antonio

New Academic Building opens, ready to educate first class of students

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 8, future students and staff attended the grand opening of the new Alamo Colleges District San Antonio College First Responders Academy facility. The building, built by Gilbane Building Company, is slated to host its first class of students in the spring of 2024.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the successful completion of our First Responders Project, fostering a remarkable partnership with Alamo Colleges," said Omar Garcia, Project Manager at Gilbane Building Company. "Together, we've built more than a facility; we've crafted a foundation for the future of First Responders, ensuring a positive impact on the community and empowering the next generation of professionals."

The ground-up facility is anticipated to serve the growing population of San Antonio and meet the educational priorities of the surrounding community. The building is situated on the same lot as the previous facility and will continue to train and educate future law enforcement and first responders. The expansive 32,000 SF encompass a lobby, classrooms, a gym, and locker rooms. The training area, located in the back of the building, consists of an armory and a tactical training room, complete with a catwalk that offers a birds-eye view into the training spaces.

The project was part of the 2017 Capital Improvement Bond for Alamo Colleges approved by Bexar County. The bond program included projects throughout the San Antonio area, totaling $450 million. Three academic programs will hold courses at the new facility, two of them full time.

"It was a great partnership," said Lacy Hampton, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor at Alamo Colleges District. "Not just working with Gilbane, but for the community, as well. The building is going to train our Fire Academy, our Law Enforcement Academy, and our Emergency Management/Homeland Security program and it's going to have a remarkable impact on the community."

