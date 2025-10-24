Alan "AP" Powell Inducted into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame

"Being inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is a profound honor," said Powell. "My mission has always been to serve and uplift underserved communities." Post this

Powell's enduring legacy lies in his tireless advocacy for veterans and underserved communities. He founded the HeroZona Foundation in 2011, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, education, and employment opportunities for veterans and marginalized groups. Through initiatives like the Bridge Forum, which he introduced to foster dialogue between community leaders, law enforcement, veterans, and policymakers to address social issues and promote equity, Powell has worked hard to create trust in those areas he serves.

His civic service includes appointments to the Phoenix Military Veterans Commission, the Sky Harbor Aviation Advisory Board, the City of Phoenix African American Advisory Council, the Phoenix Theatre Company Board of Directors, the University of Phoenix College of Security & Criminal Justice Industry Advisory Board, and the City of Hope's TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) Board of Directors. Powell's leadership has earned him widespread recognition, including:

2016 Arizona Black Chamber Corporate Choice Award

2017 City of Phoenix MLK Jr. Living the Dream Award

2017 Greater Phoenix Urban League Whitney M. Young Individual Award

2017 Association for Access, Equity & Diversity Edward M. Kennedy Community Service Award

2018 NAACP Maricopa Branch Community Service Award

2018 APS John S. McCain Inspirational Leadership Award

2019 Arizona Republic Most Influential Man in the Valley

2019 South Mountain Community College Humanitarian

2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Western Regional Convention Alpha Award of Merit

2022 Scottsdale MLK Jr. Community Champion Award

2023 Arizona NAACP President's Award

2024 NNPA Black Press USA Veteran National Leadership Award

2024 Phoenix Business Journal Individual Vanguard Award, Champions of Inclusion

Powell's commitment to community transformation continues with the upcoming launch of the Arizona Impact Center, a revitalization project that will repurpose a long-vacant building originally designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Located within the Reinvent Phoenix Gateway development area and situated in an opportunity zone, the center is poised to become a catalyst for economic revitalization and a hub for local organizations. With pedestrian-friendly pathways and direct access to public transit, the facility will promote accessibility, walkability, and meaningful engagement with the surrounding community.

"Being inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is a profound honor," said Powell. "My mission has always been to serve and uplift underserved communities. This recognition is a testament to the power of purpose, and I share it with every veteran who continues to lead with courage and compassion."

The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society, established in 2007, celebrates veterans who have made significant contributions beyond their military service. Powell joins a distinguished group whose dedication to service continues to shape Arizona's future.

For more information about Powell's foundation and his community programs such as his annual Phoenix Tools 4 School, the largest backpack and school supply giveaway event in Arizona, and additional partnerships visit HeroZona.org or follow on social media @herozonaorg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

