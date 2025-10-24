Alan "AP" Powell Inducted into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame

Powell Recognized for Transformative Service to Veterans and Community
PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society proudly announced the induction of Alan Martell "AP" Powell into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, honoring his exceptional post-military contributions to veterans, civic leadership, and community empowerment across the state and nation.
Born Louisville, Kentucky, in 1967, Powell served in the U.S. Army as a motor transport operator, with assignments at Fort Benning, Georgia, Saudi Arabia (Desert Shield), and Fort Knox, Kentucky. His transition to civilian life was marked by a dynamic career in business and entertainment, including roles as Vice President of development at The Firm, a Los Angeles-based Management Company, and CEO of AP & Associates LLC in Phoenix, Arizona.
Powell's enduring legacy lies in his tireless advocacy for veterans and underserved communities. He founded the HeroZona Foundation in 2011, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, education, and employment opportunities for veterans and marginalized groups. Through initiatives like the Bridge Forum, which he introduced to foster dialogue between community leaders, law enforcement, veterans, and policymakers to address social issues and promote equity, Powell has worked hard to create trust in those areas he serves.
His civic service includes appointments to the Phoenix Military Veterans Commission, the Sky Harbor Aviation Advisory Board, the City of Phoenix African American Advisory Council, the Phoenix Theatre Company Board of Directors, the University of Phoenix College of Security & Criminal Justice Industry Advisory Board, and the City of Hope's TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) Board of Directors. Powell's leadership has earned him widespread recognition, including:
- 2016 Arizona Black Chamber Corporate Choice Award
- 2017 City of Phoenix MLK Jr. Living the Dream Award
- 2017 Greater Phoenix Urban League Whitney M. Young Individual Award
- 2017 Association for Access, Equity & Diversity Edward M. Kennedy Community Service Award
- 2018 NAACP Maricopa Branch Community Service Award
- 2018 APS John S. McCain Inspirational Leadership Award
- 2019 Arizona Republic Most Influential Man in the Valley
- 2019 South Mountain Community College Humanitarian
- 2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Western Regional Convention Alpha Award of Merit
- 2022 Scottsdale MLK Jr. Community Champion Award
- 2023 Arizona NAACP President's Award
- 2024 NNPA Black Press USA Veteran National Leadership Award
- 2024 Phoenix Business Journal Individual Vanguard Award, Champions of Inclusion
Powell's commitment to community transformation continues with the upcoming launch of the Arizona Impact Center, a revitalization project that will repurpose a long-vacant building originally designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Located within the Reinvent Phoenix Gateway development area and situated in an opportunity zone, the center is poised to become a catalyst for economic revitalization and a hub for local organizations. With pedestrian-friendly pathways and direct access to public transit, the facility will promote accessibility, walkability, and meaningful engagement with the surrounding community.
"Being inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is a profound honor," said Powell. "My mission has always been to serve and uplift underserved communities. This recognition is a testament to the power of purpose, and I share it with every veteran who continues to lead with courage and compassion."
The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society, established in 2007, celebrates veterans who have made significant contributions beyond their military service. Powell joins a distinguished group whose dedication to service continues to shape Arizona's future.
For more information about Powell's foundation and his community programs such as his annual Phoenix Tools 4 School, the largest backpack and school supply giveaway event in Arizona, and additional partnerships visit HeroZona.org or follow on social media @herozonaorg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
