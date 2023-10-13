Alan Canas Joins Engel & Völkers San Francisco as Real Estate Advisor

"With Engel & Völkers I have become part of a global network that will better help me to serve our local community," said Canas. "Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level helps me take my business to the next level." Tweet this

"Alan has a proven track record for his market expertise and will further strengthen our shop's team," said Robert Brisbane, regional president of Engel & Völkers in Northern California.

The Canas Realty Team is committed to client success and achieving the highest possible selling price for their clients. Through their unique high-level client service, the Canas Advantage, they prepare, price, and market a property unlike most real estate agents and target the most eligible and likely buyers globally. Their service and skills are truly uniquely unmatched in the real estate industry and it's why their clients repeatedly hire and refer to them for their real estate needs.

To learn more about Alan Canas visit canasteam.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit sanfrancisco.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 305 shop locations with over 6,667 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Robert Brisbane, Engel & Völkers, 1 (650) 867-8731, [email protected], https://sanfrancisco.evrealestate.com/

SOURCE Engel & Völkers