Alan Feinstein Appointed as Business Development Manager at New York Tent

His knowledge of best practices with private, public partnerships and strategic partnerships in the New York Tri-State area will provide our clients end-to-end solutions and contribute to the growth of New York Tent. Post this

Feinstein's tenure in the hospitality sector is marked by a track record of innovative management and exemplary leadership, driving growth and customer satisfaction through a customer-focused approach. His vast experience encompasses roles from general manager and vice president to corporate director of food and beverage operations, contributing to his comprehensive understanding of event logistics, strategic planning and client success.

David Tannenbaum, CEO of New York Tent, highlighted Feinstein's extensive background and its alignment with the company's growth strategy.

"Alan brings decades of experience in collaboration, logistics and client relations of large-scale corporate, media, sports and non-profit event operations," said Tannenbaum. "His knowledge of best practices with private, public partnerships and strategic partnerships in the New York Tri-State area will provide our clients end-to-end solutions and contribute to the growth of New York Tent."

Feinstein expressed his enthusiasm for the new role.

"Joining New York Tent is an exciting new chapter in my career," said Feinstein. "I am eager to leverage my experience in hospitality, strategic planning and client relations to further solidify New York Tent's position as an industry leader and to explore new opportunities for growth and excellence."

About New York Tent

New York Tent has been a pivotal part of the event rental industry since 1994, providing high-end tenting and temporary structures for the greater New York Metro area and nationwide. Known for its commitment to quality and personalized service, New York Tent offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to ensure the success of any event. For more information, visit www.nytent.com.

Media Contact

Diane Wall, New York Tent, 1 (631) 979-9182, [email protected], https://www.nytent.com

SOURCE New York Tent