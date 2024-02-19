Alan Moore & Steve Moore's Long-Awaited Magnum Opus Coming October 2024

Legendary Magician/Author Alan Moore Joins Steve Moore and Five Artists To Present The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally celebrated publishers Top Shelf Productions (USA) and Knockabout Ltd (UK) are proud to announce the publication date of the long-awaited THE MOON AND SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC. Born of the longstanding creative partnership between legendary writer Alan Moore (From Hell) and his creative and magical mentor Steve Moore (no relation), this celebration of magic and the occult has been meticulously under development for nearly two decades and is brought to life through a combination of prose, illustration, and sequential art from five incredible artists. This veritable grimoire of the magical, the mystical, and even the macabre will be on sale in October 2024.