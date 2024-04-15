Alan Pepperman, Call Center Software Industry Veteran, Joins TCN as Vice President of Sales

TCN, Inc. welcomes Alan Pepperman to the team as Vice President of Sales. With a strong history in the industry, TCN hopes that Alan will utilize his wealth of knowledge to the benefit of its customers and the call center industry.
ST. GEORGE, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced the appointment of Alan Pepperman as Vice President of Sales. Alan brings over two decades of experience in the call center software industry to his new role at TCN. With a proven track record of driving sales growth and operational excellence, Alan's expertise will be instrumental in accelerating TCN's expansion and enhancing its customer-centric approach.
Throughout his career journey, Alan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. Starting as a field sales contributor, he progressed to senior roles within various organizations, including leading operational excellence within financial services and serving in senior sales positions within BPO, CCaaS, UCaaS, and SaaS organizations. Alan's ability to challenge the status quo and his commitment to achieving specific goals make him a valuable addition to the TCN team.
Commenting on his appointment, Alan Pepperman said, "I am thrilled to join TCN, a company renowned for its innovative call center solutions and unwavering commitment to customer success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at TCN to drive sales growth, forge strong partnerships, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
"We are excited to welcome Alan to TCN as our Vice President of Sales," said Darrin Bird, Chief Operating Officer at TCN. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the call center software industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver industry-leading solutions to our customers. Alan's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving TCN's growth strategy and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide."
Alan Pepperman's appointment marks an exciting chapter for TCN as the company continues to innovate and empower organizations with cutting-edge call center technology.
About TCN:
TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Offering a comprehensive contact center solution designed with client needs in mind, TCN eliminates inhibiting hardware, monthly minimums, and maintenance fees, unlike most competitors. TCN's platform, Operator, is entirely web-based and available on-demand with unlimited capacity, empowering contact centers through cloud-based predictive dialing tools and enabling contact centers to achieve more with less, utilizing sophisticated inbound, outbound, and blended calling technologies for optimal ROI. TCN transforms contact center operations seamlessly, maximizing efficiency and communication in today's dynamic business landscape.
Media Contact
Spencer Peterson, TCN, 4356270223, [email protected], www.tcn.com
SOURCE TCN
