Alan Pepperman, Call Center Software Industry Veteran, Joins TCN as Vice President of Sales

Commenting on his appointment, Alan Pepperman said, "I am thrilled to join TCN, a company renowned for its innovative call center solutions and unwavering commitment to customer success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at TCN to drive sales growth, forge strong partnerships, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"We are excited to welcome Alan to TCN as our Vice President of Sales," said Darrin Bird, Chief Operating Officer at TCN. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the call center software industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver industry-leading solutions to our customers. Alan's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving TCN's growth strategy and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide."

Alan Pepperman's appointment marks an exciting chapter for TCN as the company continues to innovate and empower organizations with cutting-edge call center technology.

About TCN:

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Offering a comprehensive contact center solution designed with client needs in mind, TCN eliminates inhibiting hardware, monthly minimums, and maintenance fees, unlike most competitors. TCN's platform, Operator, is entirely web-based and available on-demand with unlimited capacity, empowering contact centers through cloud-based predictive dialing tools and enabling contact centers to achieve more with less, utilizing sophisticated inbound, outbound, and blended calling technologies for optimal ROI. TCN transforms contact center operations seamlessly, maximizing efficiency and communication in today's dynamic business landscape.

Media Contact

Spencer Peterson, TCN, 4356270223, [email protected], www.tcn.com

