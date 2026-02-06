Alan Stalcup Scholarship Honors Emmaline Armbrust for Academic Curiosity and Global Perspective

The award reinforces a commitment to supporting students whose education is shaped by intellectual depth, global awareness, and purposeful ambition.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alan Stalcup Scholarship has named Emmaline Armbrust, a sophomore at Harding University, as its latest recipient, recognizing her academic excellence and globally informed approach to learning. The award reflects the scholarship's focus on supporting students whose education extends beyond achievement alone to include curiosity, perspective, and long-term impact.

Armbrust's academic work is distinguished by strong performance and thoughtful engagement with global issues and cultural understanding. Her studies reflect a commitment to learning that is both rigorous and outward-looking, an approach that aligns with the scholarship's emphasis on developing leaders prepared to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

"Education is most powerful when it encourages students to think broadly and act thoughtfully," said Alan Stalcup, founder of GVA Real Estate Investments. "Emmaline brings a global perspective to her academic work that signals both intellectual maturity and meaningful potential. She represents the kind of student this scholarship was created to support."

The Alan Stalcup Scholarship was established to recognize students who combine academic achievement with character, curiosity, and a sense of responsibility to the wider world. Rather than focusing on a single discipline or outcome, the scholarship seeks to support individuals whose educational paths reflect depth of thought and a readiness to contribute beyond the classroom.

Emmaline's recognition supports the scholarship's broader mission of investing in students who approach learning as preparation for leadership, service, and informed decision-making across professional and civic life.

The award also reflects Mr. Stalcup's long-standing belief that long-term investment, whether in real estate or education, requires patience, vision, and a people-centered approach. By supporting students at formative stages of their academic journeys, the scholarship aims to help cultivate future leaders equipped with both expertise and perspective

