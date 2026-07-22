Alan Stalcup Scholarship Makes History with First-Ever Preschool Recipient

The scholarship expands its mission by recognizing that curiosity, character, and a love of learning begin long before higher education.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alan Stalcup Scholarship has reached a new and significant milestone with the selection of its first-ever preschool recipient. The selection points to an expanded vision for educational opportunity that recognizes the importance of nurturing potential from the very beginning of a student's academic journey.

While the scholarship has traditionally celebrated high school and college students demonstrating exceptional achievement and leadership, this newest recognition broadens that mission by acknowledging the formative years when confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong enthusiasm for learning first take shape.

"Every meaningful journey begins with a first step, and education is no different," said Alan Stalcup, founder of GVA Real Estate Investments and sponsor of the scholarship. "By recognizing students at the earliest stages of learning, we're sending the simple but powerful message that potential deserves encouragement from day one. We believe investing in young learners helps create a foundation for future success."

The inaugural preschool recipient was selected for demonstrating qualities that reflect the scholarship's growing mission, including curiosity, enthusiasm for learning, positive character, and an eagerness to engage with the world around them. While academic achievement often becomes more measurable in later years, the scholarship recognizes that many of the traits associated with future success begin developing long before formal milestones are reached.

The expansion reflects Mr. Stalcup's broader philosophy that meaningful investment is most effective when it begins early. Whether through community-focused real estate development or educational philanthropy, his work centers on creating environments where individuals have the opportunity to grow, thrive, and realize their full potential.

"Our goal has always been to encourage possibility. Supporting education at every stage reminds students and families that every learner has value and that every educational journey matters," Stalcup noted.

The addition of a preschool recipient represents a new chapter for the Alan Stalcup Scholarship as it continues to evolve alongside its mission of supporting students from diverse backgrounds and educational paths. By recognizing learners across multiple stages of development, the scholarship seeks to reinforce the belief that tomorrow's leaders are shaped through consistent encouragement, opportunity, and investment throughout their educational experiences.

Alan Stalcup, a leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

For more news and information about Alan Stalcup, please visit https://www.alanstalcup.com/.

For more information on GVA Real Estate Group, please visit https://gvamgt.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, GVA Real Estate Group, 1 (512)948-7302, [email protected]

SOURCE GVA Real Estate Group