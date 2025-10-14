Alana Winnick, Author of "The Generative Age," to Keynote FETC 2026

The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the flagship community of Community EDU, is pleased to welcome Alana Winnick, Educational Technology Director at Pocantico Hills CSD and author of The Generative Age, as a keynote speaker for the 2026 conference.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the flagship community of Community EDU, is pleased to welcome Alana Winnick, Educational Technology Director at Pocantico Hills CSD and author of The Generative Age, as a keynote speaker for the 2026 conference.
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the landscape of education and challenge educators to reimagine teaching and learning, Winnick will share her vision for creating schools where every learner feels seen, heard, and inspired to lead.
"Alana represents the heart of the conversation happening in education today," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. "The Generative Age is more than a book — it's a call to action for educators to understand how AI and innovation can elevate human potential and elevate student voice. Her message aligns perfectly with our vision for FETC 2026: empowering every learner and leader to thrive in a world transformed by technology."
In her keynote, Winnick will explore how curiosity, creativity, and authentic engagement – combined with emerging technologies like AI – can help students succeed in school and life. She will emphasize that AI should complement, not replace, human connection, fostering deeper learning and equity.
Her message encourages educators, teachers, and students to explore and create purposefully with technology, ensuring innovation enhances rather than replaces the human aspect of education.
Winnick's keynote, "The Future of Learning: Empowering Every Student to Thrive," is scheduled for Monday, January 12, from 9 to 10 am in the Orange County Convention Center. Alana Winnick will be signing 200 copies of her book, The Generative Age, in the Meet the Author Booth on the Expo after her keynote address, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
FETC 2026 registration is now open.
