Alana Winnick, Author of "The Generative Age," to Keynote FETC 2026

"Alana represents the heart of the conversation happening in education today," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. "The Generative Age is more than a book — it's a call to action for educators to understand how AI and innovation can elevate human potential and elevate student voice. Her message aligns perfectly with our vision for FETC 2026: empowering every learner and leader to thrive in a world transformed by technology."

In her keynote, Winnick will explore how curiosity, creativity, and authentic engagement – combined with emerging technologies like AI – can help students succeed in school and life. She will emphasize that AI should complement, not replace, human connection, fostering deeper learning and equity.

Her message encourages educators, teachers, and students to explore and create purposefully with technology, ensuring innovation enhances rather than replaces the human aspect of education.

Winnick's keynote, "The Future of Learning: Empowering Every Student to Thrive," is scheduled for Monday, January 12, from 9 to 10 am in the Orange County Convention Center. Alana Winnick will be signing 200 copies of her book, The Generative Age, in the Meet the Author Booth on the Expo after her keynote address, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

FETC 2026 registration is now open.

