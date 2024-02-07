Alastair Davie gears up to celebrate a decade with 'A Sixth Sense'

This historical fiction follows the life of an Irishman who escapes from the fetters of his past crimes only to be caught in their tentacles in the present

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Alastair Davie launches a new press campaign for his novel "A Sixth Sense: A priestly murder unleashes a lifelong odyssey of pursuit, hiding, and escape . . ." (published by Xlibris) this 2024.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1930s Dublin, the story follows Francis Reagan, an Irishman desperate to escape the grinding poverty of his life in a Dublin slum. Faced with the harsh choices of survival, Francis becomes embroiled in a series of crimes, including a fateful encounter with a paedophile priest whose subsequent murder unleashes for him a lifelong odyssey. Fifty years later, despite his efforts to ingeniously camouflage his identity, he cannot find peace as his past continuously haunts him and further crimes entrap him. He trusts only his instincts. His sixth sense enables him to keep one step ahead of his pursuers, or does he?

"A Sixth Sense" is a masterfully woven tapestry of crime, redemption and the enduring consequences of one's actions. Here, Davie crafts a vivid and emotionally charged narrative that explores themes of guilt, paranoia, and the relentless pursuit of peace in the face of a haunting past. The story's gripping plot twists keep readers on the edge of their seats, questioning the boundaries between right and wrong.

"It is important for society to learn from the mistakes of the past so as not to repeat them," the author states. "By putting these issues in the context of an enthralling novel maybe lessons from the past will be heeded."

"A Sixth Sense" was first published in February 2014 and is available for purchase at https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/542088-a-sixth-sense.

"A Sixth Sense: A priestly murder unleashes a lifelong odyssey of pursuit, hiding, and escape . . ."

By Alastair Davie

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 378 pages | ISBN 9781493174980

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 378 pages | ISBN 9781493175017

E-Book | 378 pages | ISBN 9781493174966

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alastair Davie is a retired corporate publicist living in Northbrook, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. He was born in the U.K. and lived in Windsor, Berkshire. He was educated in the U.K. at Langley School, Norfolk, and at the Institute of Marketing's College of Marketing. He was commissioned in the Royal Marines Commando Reserve and served for seven years. He worked in marketing for the Financial Times and Reuters before moving to the United States in 1976. Over a 25-year career in the United States, he provided public relations, marketing communications and investor relations services for clients of leading public relations agencies and corporations. He retired in 2002 as director of corporate communications for Foster Wheeler Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. His retirement has enabled him to take up his first love of writing, particularly historical fiction of the 20th century. He combines his fascination for history and his creative ability to weave an enthralling story so that the reader learns how historic events affected the ordinary person. He has written three novels and is working on a fourth.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, [email protected], https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/542088-a-sixth-sense

SOURCE XlibrisUS