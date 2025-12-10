Albariño Wines from D.O. Rías Baixas Report Record U.S. Sales

-U.S. is the leading global export market for Spain's most famous white wine region as Albariño Wines from Rías Baixas outpace the industry with 25 years of dramatic growth–

D.O. RÍAS BAIXAS, PONTEVEDRA, Spain, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spanish wine region of D.O. Rías Baixas has reported record annualized sales of their renowned Albariño white wines in the U.S. market. Exports to the U.S. reached record highs this year, climbing to $25.8 million in total sales (up 1.6%) and 2.925 million liters in volume (up 2.6%). The average price per liter of Rías Baixas wines sold to U.S. distributors fell by 1%–from 7.99€ to 7.91€ ex-cellar–reflecting the region's commitment to supporting global partners navigating economic pressures such as tariffs. According to newly released data from the Consejo Regulador of D.O. Rías Baixas, this all-time high in U.S. sales was achieved during the period September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025.

The U.S. is the leading global export market for the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas, representing 34% of total share by volume. Production levels are naturally limited in this small, cooler climate region with susceptibility to short harvests; however, Rías Baixas has reported a record 2025 harvest with excellent quality and sufficient volume to sustain rising global demand.

Analysts in the D.O. Rías Baixas region credit continued U.S. sales growth to consistent quality recognition and high demand for Albariño wines. Albariño is a native Spanish grape variety, which traces its origins to the northwest region of Galicia on the Atlantic Coast. Known for its crisp and refreshing character, Albariño wines are highly aromatic whites with pronounced citrus, stone fruit and floral notes that show great complexity with age. The cool Atlantic climate and granitic soils also support naturally high acidity levels and versatility that make the wines a popular choice with sommeliers.

Albariño wines from Rías Baixas have posted steady sales growth for 25 years, expanding from just 244,000 liters to nearly 3 million liters in exports—an extraordinary achievement that reflects the region's singular character and the enduring commitment of its growers and winemakers to the U.S. market. In response to sommelier and consumer demand over the past 5 years, the wineries of Rías Baixas have introduced Vinos de Colección, a quality tier of styles that explores the full expression of Albariño. Notable recent releases include: wines with extended lees aging from six months to five years; single vineyard cuvées; trials with wood contact, and espumosos made in the traditional sparkling method.

For the past ten years, D.O. Rías Baixas has consistently outperformed the Spanish wine category (as measured by volume and value growth), supported by a successful U.S. marketing and trade education campaign to position Rías Baixas as world-class white wines on par with the best of France, New Zealand and other regions. The region is planning the fourth edition of the Rías Baixas Roadshow in April 2025, a multi-city tour hosted by over 20 visiting winemakers to showcase the latest and rarest selections.

These U.S. results reflect an overall positive global trend for D.O. Rías Baixas with growth of 6.8% in volume and 7.2% in value across all markets. Over two-thirds of Rías Baixas wineries (107/161) are active in export markets. With many producers rooted in small, family-run enterprises, exports play an outsized role in supporting economic vitality throughout Galicia.

About D.O. Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (D.O.) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the D.O. was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique Atlantic climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rias Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas.

