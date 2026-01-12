Albaron Partners Acquires Vital Care Infusion Franchisee Platform

Acquisition solidifies footprint across eight sites of care in Tennessee, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Ohio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Albaron Partners, a lower middle market healthcare private equity firm, has completed the acquisition of an infusion franchisee platform within the Vital Care Infusion Services franchise system, according to the firm's website. Following the acquisition of Vital Care of Dixie/Etown, Vital Care of Moorestown, and Vital Care of Northfield, the platform now operates four infusion pharmacies across Tennessee, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Ohio, with eight total sites of care.

Albaron Partners, based in New York, invests in North American healthcare and healthcare services companies with $2-10 million in EBITDA, according to its website. Its other current portfolio companies include IR MSO (interventional radiology), Innovation Fertility, MedTech for Solutions, and Prime Psychiatry.

