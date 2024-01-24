Albert Invent Achieves Carbon Negative Goal, Offsetting 115% of Its Carbon Emissions Since Inception

"I've spent my entire career in the chemical and materials science industry, and I've always believed in the opportunity to do things differently to help take care of the world around us" Post this

In addition, Albert Invent secured three significant certifications for sustainability: it is a California Green Business, it earned an EcoVadis Silver medal, and it achieved its Greenly Silver Certificate. The company attained these certifications, which take some companies years to complete, in only a matter of months due to Albert Invent's focus on sustainability. To that end, the company has named Chairman and Co-founder Ken Kisner its new Chief Sustainability Officer. In this role, Kisner will guide Albert Invent and its customers in efforts to reduce Green House Gas emissions and expedite the process of developing more sustainable products across the chemical and materials science industry.

This industry Albert serves is currently responsible for approximately 5% of global CO2 emissions, but is committed to hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Many chemical and materials sciences companies have made sustainability a primary focus. Because Albert Invent transforms R&D processes, including practices involving sustainability, it functions as a true industry partner.

The data accessible through the Albert end-to-end R&D platform can assist scientists in developing products with less environmental impact, such as leveraging paints with lower volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to eliminate the emission of solvents into the air or removing use of "forever" chemicals in products like personal care products, food packaging, or stain proof clothing. Today, the Albert platform shares invaluable data insights with users, giving organizations instant visibility into chemicals and their properties from the initial stages of product experimentation all the way through the development lifecycle. This makes it possible to ease and accelerate the creation of more sustainable products while producing less waste in the process because fewer iterations are needed; inventory is preserved and more readily used before expiration thanks to data supplied by Albert in real time. Additionally, organizations can feel confident that Albert Invent as a vendor will not add to their carbon footprint.

"Even in Albert Invent's earliest days, Ken and I saw a massive opportunity to affect the sustainability of the Earth through our products and practices," said Albert Invent CEO and Co-founder Nick Talken. "Sustainability is important to us on a personal level, but more than that, we realize our customers' pains associated with creating more sustainable products while reducing waste. The Albert platform instantly and seamlessly furthers their initiatives. Ken is the ideal person to convey this message to the market and to help lead the chemical and materials science industry into a net zero future."

Kisner's interest in chemical and materials sciences was sparked while growing up working in a family-owned paint factory. He began applying his approach to sustainability in his work with paint and coatings before moving into inks and 3D printing. Every company Kisner has been involved with has become a California Green Business, underscoring his longstanding commitment to the environment.

"I've spent my entire career in the chemical and materials science industry, and I've always believed in the opportunity to do things differently to help take care of the world around us," said Kisner. "With every company I've started, sustainability was a key initiative. Albert Invent is no exception. Now that we have taken steps to ensure our own backyard is clean, we can begin executing on an important part of our vision for Albert: to help accelerate the innovation of more sustainable materials. We look forward to assisting our customers in achieving this goal and in furthering additional green initiatives in the days to come."

Find out more at www.albertinvent.com.

About Albert Invent

Albert is on a mission to help companies invent the future faster. Built for chemistry and materials science, the Albert R&D platform removes barriers to innovation caused by siloed and disconnected systems. Empowering R&D labs worldwide to innovate faster, the end-to-end R&D solution delivers data-driven insights powered by AI and Machine Learning, along with productivity and collaboration tools to expedite the discovery of new materials, automate regulatory compliance and more. Albert Invent is based in Oakland, California and is backed by Index Ventures, F-Prime and Homebrew. Learn more at www.albertinvent.com.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Albert Invent