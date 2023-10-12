Albert Invent Transforms the Lab With its Worksheet: Replacing Excel, Removing Tedious Processes, and Bringing R&D Data Into a Single, Connected Source of Truth

"Albert Invent's next generation Worksheet is a true replacement for Excel, with an extensible database sitting behind it. The result is a first-of-its-kind experience for chemical and materials scientists who develop the products we use every day". Tweet this

"The Albert Worksheet has been a game changer when it comes to managing my projects. It is easy-to-use like Excel, though with Albert, I'm able to be much more productive," said Avia Bar, PD and Research Chemist at Henkel. "All my project data is connected in one place and automatically synced in real-time. As a result, I am able to focus my time more on analysis and project outcomes vs. spending time looking for, collecting, and organizing data."

Worksheet Evolved

At its core, Worksheet is a connected space where scientists can design formulations and access experiment data in real time. By tapping into the lab's IP, scientists can avoid repeating or relearning things already uncovered. They can search experiments to see what's been done and what the outcomes were to make better decisions about which formulations to test next, all the while seamlessly contributing to the lab's database so that colleagues anywhere in the world can also benefit. With real-time visibility into inventory, it becomes the perfect solution for planning laboratory tasks; Worksheet ties experimental measurements to formulas to inventory, which enables scientists to handle reporting without embarking on incredibly time-consuming data aggregation. It's all part of one connected R&D ecosystem.

"Our goal is to do more with more," said Philip Clark, PhD., Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at new Albert customer Nouryon. "This means we aren't trying to use technology to replace scientists, but rather allow them to collaborate and work much more effectively. With Albert, we can easily leverage our own knowledge in a way that works for our scientists while fostering innovation."

Because all information is entered and updated in real time, mistakes are drastically reduced and repeat data entry is avoided. This results in clean, structured data, which then gets repurposed, reorganized, and reviewed across different use cases. By integrating historical data, not only do scientists no longer have to re-enter data with each experiment, but data is also easily ready for integration into AI models, which can yield further insights.

"It's not just speed, it's not just accuracy; it's the insights you get that open new possibilities," added Talken. "So many times we see customers who need weeks to prepare a historical dataset for building a machine learning model. Data cleaning and aggregation is the bottleneck, as disconnected spreadsheets and systems cause tremendous pain to even answer the simplest question like: what are all the products in which we have measured viscosity? With a single integrated R&D platform, this question becomes a couple clicks, enabling models to be built in near real-time."

The new Albert Worksheet debuts with thousands of scientists all over the world already leveraging Albert. Since its funding announcement just three months ago, Albert has grown its customer base across the U.S. and Europe, with some of the largest and most innovative chemistry companies joining the R&D data revolution.

To fully support the needs of this customer base, Albert recently achieved ISO 27001 certification, validating the company's rigorous approach to platform security to protect customers' IP and R&D data. The company continues to increase headcount to meet product demand and further innovation initiatives, including enhancing and expanding machine learning capabilities.

For those attending the Western Coatings Show in Las Vegas Oct 15- 18, 2023 who want to hear more perspective on how Albert is transforming the lab, the company will be speaking on Digital Transformation Best Practices and the Use of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in R&D.

About Albert Invent

Albert is on a mission to help companies invent the future faster. Built for chemistry and materials science, the Albert R&D platform removes barriers to innovation caused by siloed and disconnected systems. Empowering R&D labs worldwide to innovate faster, the end-to-end R&D solutiondelivers data-driven insights powered by AI and Machine Learning, along with productivity and collaboration tools to expedite the discovery of new materials, automate regulatory compliance and more. Albert Invent is based in Oakland, California and is backed by Index Ventures, F-Prime and Homebrew. Learn more at www.albertinvent.com.

