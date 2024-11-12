Albert Kahn Unveils a New Brand, A Legacy Engineered for Tomorrow

"This brand speaks to our history and our direction—a bridge between what we've built and what we dream to achieve." - Stephen White, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. Post this

The Kahn Bar innovation laid the groundwork for Albert Kahn's pivotal collaboration with Henry Ford, leading to the creation of the Ford Highland Park Plant—a space engineered to house the revolutionary moving assembly line. Open floor plans and the structural strength of the Kahn Bar allowed Ford's vision of mass production to thrive, setting a global precedent for modern manufacturing facilities.

"The Kahn Bar wasn't just an engineering feat—it was a vision of strength and ingenuity that transformed not only architecture but entire industries," reflects Alan Cobb, Principal & Chairman Emeritus. "It allowed us to create spaces that served both industry and community, each building a testament to what Detroit and Albert Kahn stood for."

Today, the legacy of the Kahn Bar endures in Detroit's architectural landscape. Its first application in the Great Northern Cement Company warehouse in Marlboro, Michigan, marked a new era in reinforced concrete construction and laid the foundation for a structural system that would transform industrial design. Built in 1914 utilizing the Kahn Bar, the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn remains in operation. While Detroit's Packard Plant, also constructed with this innovation in the early 1900s, has retired from manufacturing, both structures embody Kahn's contributions to industrial heritage. These buildings are not mere relics; they exemplify a lasting resilience.

Beyond Detroit, the Kahn Bar's impact extends worldwide. The 1903 Consolidated Pneumatic Tool Company factory in Scotland, Kahn's first international project, still stands, its structure resilient enough to support decades of adaptation. The Mergenthaler Linotype Company building in Brooklyn, New York, completed in 1908, also remains intact, its strength allowing for its transformation into a modern office space. Such enduring structures highlight the far-reaching influence of Kahn's innovation and his vision for adaptable, long-lasting architecture.

Anchoring the Past in the Present: A New Chapter for the Kahn Bar

Across the decades, the Kahn Bar has stood as more than just an engineering innovation; it has become a symbol of Albert Kahn's enduring vision and commitment to strength, adaptability, and forward momentum. Now, as the company refreshes it's branding to alight visual identity with momentum, the spirit of the Kahn Bar has been reimagined as the anchor of Albert Kahn's new logo. More than a design choice, the Kahn Bar's appearance, strength, and purpose serve as the foundation that the logo was built upon, creating a visual emblem that reflects the firm's legacy of ingenuity and strength. The 45-degree lines and angles of the logo speak to Albert Kahn's history while pointing onward and upward—a balance of legacy and forward-thinking that continues to guide the firm's path.

"We didn't just design a logo; we engineered it," shared Stephanie Meiers, Director of Marketing & PR and the spearhead of the rebrand. "The Kahn Bar is an emblem of strength and forward thinking, a nod to the past, and a symbol of where we're going."

Every element in this refreshed brand, from its uniquely crafted graphics to its timeless, foundational palette, is designed to reflect a journey that bridges yesterday's vision with tomorrow's potential. Using primary colors that form the basis of all design, the color palette conveys both strength and timelessness, symbolizing the firm's solid foundation. Making a twist on the primary colors by using modern hues and tones brings depth and cohesion, with each shade working seamlessly with the next—illustrating that when parts come together, they create something greater than the sum.

In addition to the logo, the brand features standalone graphic elements that underscore Albert Kahn's strength and forward movement. The Kahn Bar itself, built into the logo, also emerges as an icon—an emblem of resilience that stands alone as a symbol of strength. Meanwhile, the AK wordmark creates a repeating pattern, where each "K" aligns with the "A" of the next, forming continuous Kahn Bars. This pattern plays with space and illusion, symbolizing unity and continuity. A new icon featuring the profile of Albert himself, with a sly smirk as iconic as his glasses, uses negative space to fill in his impact on the firm and the architectural world as a whole.

"This brand speaks to our history and our direction—a bridge between what we've built and what we dream to achieve," said Stephen White, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer.

As Albert Kahn stands on the eve of its 130th year, change and anticipation are in the air. With Kim Montague's appointment as the firm's first female President & CEO, a refreshed identity, tremendous growth, and a renewed focus on its core values, there is a palpable energy throughout the firm.

"As we look forward, I feel a profound optimism for Albert Kahn's future," said Kim Montague, President & CEO. "Our history grounds us and forms a launching-off point as we innovate and push boundaries. This new brand honors where we've been while setting a course for where we're going, and I'm excited to see what we accomplish together."

Albert Kahn's legacy is one of innovation and possibility, and as it builds upon this strong foundation, the world is watching to see what the next chapter will bring.

Media Contact

Stephanie Meiers, Albert Kahn Associates, 1 7347719604, [email protected], albertkahn.com

SOURCE Albert Kahn Associates