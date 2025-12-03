Albion Ventures ( AV Technology) Launches Res-Q: A Purpose-Built 5G Fixed Wireless Internet Failover and Business Continuity Solution

Engineering Next-Gen Connectivity Solutions.
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Technology announces the launch of Res-Q, a high-availability cellular connectivity platform engineered to keep organizations online when their primary internet circuits fail. Designed specifically for business continuity and resilient failover, Res-Q combines enterprise-grade hardware, multi-carrier redundancy, and intelligent 5G/4G network management to deliver instant, seamless connectivity during outages.
In an era where network outages disrupt operations, stall productivity, and erode customer confidence, Res-Q delivers an immediate, reliable failover solution the moment primary broadband goes down. Engineered for SMBs, enterprises, government agencies, MSPs, and distributed organizations, Res-Q ensures continuous connectivity across mission-critical environments, branch locations, remote sites, and hard-to-serve areas—keeping business operations stable and customer expectations consistently met.
"Business continuity starts with uninterrupted connectivity," said Wayne Thompson, CEO at Albion Ventures. "Res-Q was designed to deliver immediate, dependable failover so organizations never have to worry about downtime derailing their operations."
Key Res-Q Failover & Continuity Capabilities:
- Instant Internet Failover: Automatically switches from a failed primary circuit to 5G/4G connectivity with no manual intervention.
- Multi-Carrier Redundancy: Intelligent SIM/eSIM technology selects the strongest available wireless network for maximum uptime.
- Enterprise-Grade Hardware: Embedded high-performance modems, advanced antenna systems, and rugged design for stable fixed-site performance.
- Centralized Remote Management: Cloud-based visibility for IT teams or MSPs to monitor, configure, and update devices at scale.
- OTA Firmware & Security Updates: Ensures continuous improvement, hardened performance, and secure operation.
- Rapid Deployment: Eliminates the long installation timelines of fiber and cable, enabling immediate continuity coverage.
About AV Technology
AV Technology is a national systems integrator specializing in managed network services, multi-vendor IT maintenance, and full- stack professional services. To further strengthen our business continuity and network resilience capabilities, we developed the Res-Q platform—engineered to keep organizations online, protected, and productive.
The Res-Q Product Suite is now available through the AV Channel Marketplace https://marketplace.albionventuresllc.com/ - where customers and partners can explore various services, data plans, hardware options, and support services suitable for their unique internet connectivity requirements.
For more information about Res-Q and AV Technology please visit our websites:
https://albionventuresllc.com/
Media Contact
Ronald Bailey, Albion Ventures, LLC, 1 (631)815-7778, [email protected], https://albionventuresllc.com/
SOURCE Albion Ventures, LLC
Share this article