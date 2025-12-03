Albion Ventures ( AV Technology) Launches Res-Q: A Purpose-Built 5G Fixed Wireless Internet Failover and Business Continuity Solution

"Business continuity starts with uninterrupted connectivity," said Wayne Thompson, CEO at Albion Ventures. "Res-Q was designed to deliver immediate, dependable failover so organizations never have to worry about downtime derailing their operations." Post this

"Business continuity starts with uninterrupted connectivity," said Wayne Thompson, CEO at Albion Ventures. "Res-Q was designed to deliver immediate, dependable failover so organizations never have to worry about downtime derailing their operations."

Key Res-Q Failover & Continuity Capabilities:

Instant Internet Failover: Automatically switches from a failed primary circuit to 5G/4G connectivity with no manual intervention.

Multi-Carrier Redundancy: Intelligent SIM/eSIM technology selects the strongest available wireless network for maximum uptime.

Enterprise-Grade Hardware: Embedded high-performance modems, advanced antenna systems, and rugged design for stable fixed-site performance.

Centralized Remote Management: Cloud-based visibility for IT teams or MSPs to monitor, configure, and update devices at scale.

OTA Firmware & Security Updates: Ensures continuous improvement, hardened performance, and secure operation.

Rapid Deployment: Eliminates the long installation timelines of fiber and cable, enabling immediate continuity coverage.

About AV Technology

AV Technology is a national systems integrator specializing in managed network services, multi-vendor IT maintenance, and full- stack professional services. To further strengthen our business continuity and network resilience capabilities, we developed the Res-Q platform—engineered to keep organizations online, protected, and productive.

The Res-Q Product Suite is now available through the AV Channel Marketplace https://marketplace.albionventuresllc.com/ - where customers and partners can explore various services, data plans, hardware options, and support services suitable for their unique internet connectivity requirements.

