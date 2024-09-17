Alcatraz AI Launches New High-Performance AI Facial Authentication Security Product, Rock X, With Sleek Design to Revolutionize Security

The New Product Launches at GSX 2024 and Seeks to Redefine Security with Reliable Access Control Around the Clock, Regardless of Lighting and Weather Conditions

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global provider of frictionless, AI-powered biometric access control solutions revolutionizing security through facial authentication, today announced the launch of their latest product offering, Rock X, taking place at their booth (#3000) at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 from September 23rd-25th. With sleek, low-configuration integration capabilities, Rock X will redefine indoor and outdoor biometric security and access control, ensuring modern, frictionless, and secure facial authentication technology, regardless of the setting. Unlike other technology on the market, Rock X can be mounted flat on turnstiles, eliminating the typical mounts standard across the industry for access control devices and delivering a cohesive, aesthetic-driven security solution. Rock X also comes in a variety of custom colors to match company aesthetics and branding.

Rock X is designed to provide high-performance facial authentication in all weather conditions. The product works in total darkness and intense, direct sunlight, ensuring reliable access control around the clock. Rock X is also IP66 water and dust-resistant, meaning it is fully operational even in extreme weather conditions. Deployed via an enterprise-grade software platform trusted by some of the largest companies in the world, Rock X is backward compatible with existing Alcatraz installations.

With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's best-in-class facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems, without requiring an integration, to transform physical security. Rock X also provides an eye-level camera that can be integrated into most video management systems. It is critical for security operations to be consistent, effective, and reliable regardless of time of day or weather. With Rock X, organizations can achieve:

Enhanced Performance and Adaptability

Excels in any lighting conditions: Rock X authenticates users in any lighting condition, from complete darkness to intense sunlight, with a range of 0 to 120k lux, providing reliable access control around the clock.

lux, providing reliable access control around the clock. Extreme temperature tolerance: With a temperature range of -40°F to 150°F (-40°C to 66°C), Rock X is built to withstand the harshest climates, ensuring consistent performance in all weather conditions.

Extreme Durability and Security

Waterproof and dustproof protection (IP66): Rock X remains fully operational even in challenging and harsh weather conditions (rain, snow, or power washer), providing reliability and functionality.

Vandal-resistant design (IK08): Rock X's IK08 rating allows it to withstand physical impact, providing robust security and extreme durability.

Advanced Functionality and Integration

IP Intercom (SIP) functionality with built-in microphone and speaker: Rock X seamlessly integrates with digital intercom systems or PBXs supporting SIP, facilitating convenient two-way communication alongside access control.

ONVIF camera compatibility: Adheres to the industry-standard ONVIF camera protocol, allowing seamless integration and interoperability with various systems.

Easy Integration with Access Control Systems

Wiegand and OSDP compatibility: It supports Wiegand and OSDP secure channel protocols, enabling simple integration with any Access Control System (ACS) and Video Management System (VMS) and facilitating connectivity and interoperability with existing security infrastructure.

Optional Multi-Component Architecture for Enhanced Security

Secure data storage: The optional Expansion Module can be combined with Rock X for safe data storage on the secure side of the door, enhancing data protection and network security and ensuring the highest level of data privacy.

Alcatraz AI Platform

Advanced profile and privacy management: The platform offers features such as profile expiration, visitor management, Bio Opt-Out, and consent management, maintaining compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and BIPA while ensuring a high level of security.

Enterprise-grade: Built using a High Availability / Disaster Recovery architecture that can be deployed in the Cloud or on-premise.

"We are thrilled to bring Rock X to the market as a technological breakthrough. Rock X is transforming the security landscape, ushering in the next generation of biometric security while also offering something that is hard to replicate: peace of mind, ease of use, and seamless, design-forward integration," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We know that outdoor security poses challenging obstacles–that's why we've designed Rock X to be highly durable and able to withstand harsh conditions and physical impact. We're looking forward to seeing Rock X's wide range of applications and ability to protect millions more for years to come."

"With Rock X, we're not just delivering a new product; we're unlocking a paradigm shift in efficient and effective biometric access control. This reimagined product empowers our customers to take the next step in protecting what matters most–their people, space, and data," said Vince Gaydarzhiev, Founder and President of Alcatraz AI. "For us, Rock X is more than just a product; it's a strategic partner that seamlessly integrates into existing operations to transform how businesses approach security in the digital age."

Alcatraz AI's frictionless facial authentication access control solutions provide security and protection to over one million employees across Fortune 500 companies and facilities. Its commitment to complying with GDPR, CCPA, BIPA regulations, and more, coupled with its products designed to protect biometric data and individual privacy, position it as a champion in biometric privacy and data protection.

Rock X will be available to ship in November 2024, and can be pre-ordered by contacting [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai.

