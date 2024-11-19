Alcatraz AI Launches "Switch to Alcatraz AI" Promotion: Upgrade Access Control Credentialing

Empowering Enterprises to Upgrade Access Control Credentialing with Next Generation Compliance & Privacy-Focused Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in access control and AI-powered security solutions, announces the launch of its "Switch to Alcatraz AI" promotion. From November 18, 2024, through February 15, 2025, this initiative offers an exclusive discount for new customers seeking to replace outdated biometric readers with Alcatraz AI's advanced Rock or Rock X solutions–modern, frictionless facial authentication systems that enhance security without compromising user privacy.

In today's landscape, there are increased security and privacy standards in place to address evolving concerns and challenges for both physical and cyber security. As new industry regulations are implemented to protect against potential threats, companies using legacy systems often struggle to stay compliant. Alcatraz AI's Rock and Rock X solutions address these concerns with touchless facial authentication, real-time tailgating detection, and robust consent management, all fully compliant with BIPA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Unlike legacy biometric readers, Alcatraz AI's solutions maintain data integrity by creating a secure digital profile without exposing personally identifiable information (PII). User images, names, and job titles are never displayed or stored, ensuring compliance and peace of mind.

During the "Switch to Alcatraz AI" promotion, eligible new customers can receive a trade-in credit on each Rock or Rock X device when replacing ten or more outdated biometric access points, including fingerprint, palm, or iris readers. Terms and conditions apply.

"Yesterday's technology is no match for today's challenges," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "With the Rock and Rock X solutions, companies can make the shift from lagging legacy systems to leading-edge, privacy-first technology that seamlessly addresses today's evolving security issues. Now is the perfect time to step confidently into 2025 with modern security solutions that protect both people and privacy."

Alcatraz AI's Rock and Rock X solutions empower organizations across multiple industries, including data centers, critical infrastructure, healthcare facilities, higher education campuses, entertainment venues, and more, to secure their spaces with cutting-edge technology, ensuring operational efficiency and alignment with evolving privacy standards. With an increase in companies enacting return-to-office (RTO) mandates ahead of 2025, it's more important than ever for enterprises to prioritize workplace safety and ensure their security is well-equipped to handle the influx of additional people back in the office. This promotion marks a significant opportunity for enterprises to future-ready their access control and compliance needs and put the safety of their people and data at the forefront of their business.

Ring in the New Year with Alcatraz AI–make the switch and lead the way in access control technology.

To learn more, visit: https://alcatraz.ai/switch-to-alcatraz-ai

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI is the most secure, private, and frictionless biometric solution for access control in the physical world. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with all access control systems to transform the security experience. As the pioneer of Facial-Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), Alcatraz AI has made biometric access available to all enterprises, ensuring the safety of more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies. Trusted by Data Centers, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Higher Education, Airports, Stadiums and Arenas, Telecom, and Critical Infrastructure entities, Alcatraz AI sets the global standard for access control credentialing. For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on X and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Linda Ebrahimian, Alcatraz AI, 1 8186368787, [email protected], Alcatraz AI

SOURCE Alcatraz AI