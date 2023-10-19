Alcatraz AI Named as Milestone Systems Technology Partner

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced a partnership with Milestone to provide Alcatraz AI's flagship facial authentication product, the Rock, as part of the Milestone-tailored solutions that improve security and optimize business performance.

"The flawless integration of the Alcatraz AI Rock with Milestone Systems fosters a robust partnership. By effortlessly importing the ONVIF video stream from the onboard door-level camera, our integration becomes seamless," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "Our solution boasts native support for both Wiegand and OSDP access systems, eliminating the need for any custom integration hassles. This synergy guarantees a truly streamlined experience for our customers, enhancing their security infrastructure."

With this technology partnership, customers can now leverage the power of Alcatraz AI's autonomous access control solutions alongside Milestone's leading video management software. The combination of door-level video from the Rock's onboard ONVIF camera, frictionless access control through facial authentication, and real-time tailgating alerts with thumbnail images of the event, provides an unparalleled level of security and situational awareness.

Both Alcatraz AI and Milestone Systems are renowned for their commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, making this partnership a natural synergy. As industry leaders, we look forward to collectively empowering organizations to strengthen their security infrastructure while simplifying their operations.

"We are delighted to join forces with Alcatraz AI as our technology partner. Their cutting-edge product, the Rock, sets a new standard in biometric access control," said Seb Hunt, Community Sales Manager from Milestone Systems. "By adding the video capability from this solution into Milestone XProtect, we can offer our mutual partners and end customers even more value. The seamless combination of Milestone's industry-leading video management software and Alcatraz AI's technology opens up exciting possibilities for enhancing security and convenience."

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI uses AI and machine learning to deliver industry-leading facial authentication solutions to all access control systems to more effectively and efficiently keep people and spaces safe and secure. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication solution, intelligent tailgating detection, and simplified enrollment process work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security and protect individual privacy. With a vision of simplicity, security, and privacy Alcatraz AI is trusted to protect more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Media Contact

Linda Ebrahimian, Alcatraz AI, 8186368787, [email protected]

SOURCE Alcatraz AI