Alcatraz AI Partners with CBORD to Enhance Higher Education & Healthcare Security with AI-Powered Biometric Access Control Technology

New Collaboration Empowers Higher Education and Healthcare Facilities to Have More Streamlined, User-Friendly, and Secure Access for Students, Patients, Staff, and Visitors

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global provider of frictionless, AI-powered biometric access control technology revolutionizing security through facial authentication, today announced a strategic partnership with CBORD, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions used on higher education and healthcare campuses across the country. Together, Alcatraz AI and CBORD will deliver a safer and more secure campus environment, protecting students, patrons, and staff.

This partnership combines and leverages Alcatraz AI's advanced intelligent tailgate detection platform and AI-driven facial authentication with CBORD's trusted systems, empowering higher education institutions and healthcare organizations to provide frictionless access throughout their campuses. This includes secure, easy entry into dining and academic areas, athletic facilities or locker rooms, and enhanced security for sensitive research or IT areas, all while ensuring only authorized individuals access the appropriate spaces across campus and facilities. With this new partnership, Alcatraz AI and CBORD are collaborating to deliver elevated security that is simple to deploy and use across multiple access points on campuses, enhancing both the user experience and building safety.

Rock X, Alcatraz AI's latest product offering, is designed to revolutionize indoor and outdoor biometric security and access control through high-performance, frictionless, and secure facial authentication, regardless of the setting. The AI-powered technology works in all weather and real world lighting conditions, ensuring that only authorized individuals can enter a secured area at any time of day. In the school campus and healthcare facility settings, Rock X will help enhance physical security, allowing confidence in secure access points both in indoor and outdoor areas.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CBORD to extend our facial authentication technology to higher education and healthcare campuses, and to strengthen safety without sacrificing user convenience for authorized individuals. Together, we're looking forward to further improving how organizations approach access control," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "Expanding our innovative solutions to more institutions and facilities adheres to our mission of making the world a safer and more secure place. We look forward to working together to demonstrate how Rock X enables frictionless access control that integrates with existing security operations, and alleviates challenges for administrators, managers, and users, alike."

"CBORD's mission is to provide the most innovative, convenient technology solutions for higher education and healthcare campuses," said CBORD President and CEO Dan Park. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Alcatraz AI to give customers the best in seamless facial authentication and access control. This partnership enables us to offer enhanced security and improved operational efficiency, resulting in a safer, more engaging environment for students, patients, visitors, and staff."

For more information on Alcatraz AI products, visit www.alactraz.ai.

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI is the most secure, private, and frictionless biometric solution for access control in the physical world. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication and intelligent tailgating detection platform work natively with all access control systems to transform the security experience. As the pioneer of Facial-Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), Alcatraz AI has made biometric access available to all enterprises, ensuring the safety of more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies. Trusted by Data Centers, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Higher Education, Airports, Stadiums and Arenas, Telecom, and Critical Infrastructure entities, Alcatraz AI sets the global standard for access control credentialing. For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on X and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff and administrators. Visit cbord.com to learn more.

