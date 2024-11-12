Alcatraz AI Publishes New Security Best Practices for Data Centers Amidst Projected Growth in 2025

Unprecedented Growth in Data Center Demand & Operational Staff Accessing Critical Buildings Drives Demand for New Security Solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global provider of frictionless, AI-powered biometric access control technology revolutionizing security through facial authentication, is proud to present its eBook, Navigating the Future of Data Center Security. As the number of data centers grows at an exponential rate leading up to 2025, Alcatraz AI has compiled best practices and strategies for securing sensitive information, beginning with protecting the data center's perimeter.

A Multi-Level Approach to Data Security Begins in the Physical World

AI and the need for data in modern businesses are driving data center growth at an unprecedented pace–Goldman Sachs research shows that data center power demand is estimated to grow 160% by 2030 and that the number of staff needed to run the world's data centers will grow to around 2.3 million by 2025. With this type of growth projecting a market value of $438.7 billion by 2028, there is a heightened risk for potential data breaches due to tailgating–an incident reported to potentially cost organizations up to $2 million. To adequately safeguard valuable data, the industry needs to prepare and align for unprecedented growth in its operations and facilities, including security measures.

In a world where the global business operations of interconnected industries rely on accurate data that is securely stored and accessible without disruption, it is critically important to secure the perimeter of data centers as the first part of a multi-leveled approach. Implementing biometric security solutions ensures secure access and limits tailgating, which, in turn, reduces the risk of data breaches. Alcatraz AI recognizes the complexities of securing data center environments and knows that securing data begins in the physical world. Together, they seek to deliver secure access control from a different angle, helping data centers better protect critical data and navigate the future with ease.

"The first line of security begins at the door, especially in an age where the staffing challenges and increased breach risks in data center environments are beginning to grow. Educating data centers on the importance of safeguarding critical data by first prioritizing perimeter safety is critical," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We are encouraging data centers to not overlook physical security, and instead consider options like privacy-first facial authentication to better secure all physical and digital assets. The strategies outlined in this eBook will be an invaluable asset for data centers looking to elevate their physical security and replace outdated methods to keep up with the growth of the data center market heading into the new year."

Addressing the Complexities of Securing Data Centers

Navigating the Future of Data Center Security was created to provide data centers with an efficient resource to evaluate the state of their center and learn solutions to combat the complexities data centers are facing. To accommodate market growth, data centers must re-evaluate their security protocols and focus on physical security solutions like facial authentication to upgrade their current measures in the rapidly expanding market.

Alcatraz AI delivers access control solutions that increase the security of protected facilities and provide business insights while simultaneously making the experience frictionless and touchless for end users. Alcatraz AI's newest security solution, Rock X, bridges the gap between digital and physical security, highlighting the value of converged security protocols for data centers. Their easy-to-use and innovative system will contribute to the success and growth of data centers with features such as seamless integration, tailgate detection and alerting, enterprise-grade security, and a privacy-focused approach to both transform physical security and protect individual privacy.

To learn more about how data privacy begins with physical security, check out the eBook here.

