Alcatraz AI Strengthens Advisory Board with Addition of Security Leader from Financial Industry, Michael A. Clancy

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced the appointment of Michael A. Clancy to its esteemed board of advisors. As a Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Fannie Mae, Clancy brings a wealth of expertise from the financial industry to further bolster Alcatraz AI's advisory capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Michael on board, lending his exceptional insights and knowledge to guide our rapid growth in the financial industry. Said Tina D'Agostin, "With Michael's proven track record of navigating the intricacies of security challenges faced by financial institutions, we are poised to embark on a transformative journey that will redefine how the industry approaches access management. With Michael's invaluable guidance, we strive to forge a more secure future, where technology and financial services unite seamlessly to protect and empower businesses and individuals alike."

In his current role as Chief Security Officer for Fannie Mae, Michael Clancy oversees and leads day-to-day physical security operations across multiple high-rise and campus settings. His responsibilities encompass the management of investigations, staff and contractor screenings, executive protection, and disaster preparedness. With extensive experience in handling security operations for one of the leading sources of residential mortgage credit in the U.S. secondary market, Mr. Clancy's insights will be invaluable in driving Alcatraz AI's vision for enhanced access control solutions.

Before joining Fannie Mae, Michael Clancy served as the Former Senior Group Manager, Corporate Compliance, and Ethics at Target. In this role, he led Global Investigations and Information Security Investigations, successfully managing fraud, workplace violence, and due diligence cases to foster a risk-conscious decision-making culture within the organization. Adding to his impressive portfolio, Clancy has achieved a distinguished career as a Retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Senior Executive (SES). His tenure with the FBI spans across financial services, retail, and government sectors, where he demonstrated exceptional expertise in conducting complex investigations, implementing robust security platforms, and pioneering risk management strategies.

"With industry-leading facial authentication and AI, Alcatraz is reshaping access control, addressing complex security issues in highly secure environments," said Clancy. Alcatraz AI's solutions are designed to meet the security demands of the market, offering the most advanced facial biometric system available. I eagerly anticipate leveraging my expertise and collaborating closely with the team to shape the future of access control solutions."

Alcatraz AI is paving the way for a secure future with its visionary approach to access control. Leveraging the power of AI and advanced biometrics, Alcatraz AI redefines access control, ensuring organizations stay one step ahead in an ever-changing world. Learn More: https://alcatraz.ai/financial-security-systems

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

