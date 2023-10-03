Alcatraz AI to Showcase Frictionless, Private & Secure Access Control at SECTECH Sweden

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced today that it will showcase frictionless, private, and secure access control at Sectech Sweden in stand 06:39. Sectech Stockholm is Scandinavia's leading event for technology-based security solutions for physical security. The event will take place from 24-25 October 2023, at the Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alcatraz AI leads the way in access control innovation with AI-powered technologies to elevate security and user convenience standards. Among the latest advancements is the introduction of web-based Mobile Enrollment and Privacy Consent Management features in the Alcatraz AI Rock. Designed to bolster biometric user privacy and simplify the enrollment process, these innovative features deliver secure, private, and effortless access control solutions to organizations around the globe.

In recognition of the paramount importance of user privacy and data security, Alcatraz AI's access control systems are engineered with robust privacy safeguards and encryption protocols. The solution ensures that sensitive information remains confidential and protected, helping organizations comply with regulations such as GDPR, BIPA, CCPA, and more.

The founder and visionary behind Alcatraz AI, Vince Gaydarzhiev, will deliver a keynote presentation at the event. The keynote will explore the innovative concept of using a face as a privacy-secured credential for frictionless access control systems. Gaydarzhiev will share insights into how Alcatraz AI's solutions enable GDPR compliance and are at the forefront of this transformative approach to access control.

"We are thrilled to participate in SECTECH in Stockholm and share our vision for the future of access control," said Vince Gaydarzhiev, founder of Alcatraz AI. "Our mission is to create solutions that are not only incredibly convenient but also uphold the highest standards of privacy and security. I look forward to discussing how facial authentication technology can play a pivotal role in achieving this balance."

Additionally, in a testament to its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence, the Rock has earned a prestigious nomination for the Detektor International Award 2023 in the ID & Access Control category - for both Best New and Most Innovative Product. This recognition highlights Alcatraz AI's dedication to pushing the boundaries of access control innovation and setting new industry standards.

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

