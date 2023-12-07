Alcatraz AI Unveils Key Biometric Access Control Trends for 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in frictionless access control solutions, announces the latest trends to shape the biometric access control landscape in 2024. As the industry continues to evolve, Alcatraz AI remains at the forefront, ushering in innovations prioritizing ethics, sustainability, data privacy, and ease of implementation.

"Biometrics for access control are poised for a transformative era, propelled by the evolving landscape of access control technology, heightened safeguards for individual privacy, and the escalating need for streamlined solutions," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "Our commitment lies in creating access control technology that not only embraces these shifts but also paves the way for future-proof technology, ensuring uncompromising security and frictionless experiences."

Biometric Access Trends for 2024:

Ethical AI: Ethical considerations take center stage as AI integrates into access control. Ensuring fairness and transparency is paramount.

Sustainable Technology: Biometric access control embraces sustainability through energy efficiency, eco-materials, and renewable energy, addressing environmental concerns.

Data Privacy & Compliance: Stricter data privacy regulations require robust security standards. Transparency and user control over data collection and usage are essential.

Open Standard: Access control systems shift to easy-to-implement and scale solutions. Plug-and-play designs simplify adoption, and scalability becomes cost-effective.

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI uses AI and machine learning to deliver industry-leading facial authentication solutions to all access control systems to more effectively and efficiently keep people and spaces safe and secure. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication solution, intelligent tailgating detection, and simplified enrollment process work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security and protect individual privacy. With a vision of simplicity, security, and privacy, Alcatraz AI is trusted to protect more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on X and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

