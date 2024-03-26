Alcatraz AI Unveils Rock X: Revolutionizing Exterior Access Control with Frictionless and Secure Facial Authentication Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in frictionless access control solutions, is proud to announce the debut of the revolutionary exterior Rock X during ISC West 2024 in Las Vegas, showcased in Booth 31075.

Rock X sets a new standard in outdoor access control, featuring frictionless and secure facial authentication technology for a wide range of applications. Rock X introduces a new era of security for exterior locations using the power of AI and technical innovation to address the unique challenges posed by exterior environments. With its robust features and unparalleled performance, Alcatraz AI's Rock X offers a comprehensive solution to safeguard exterior entrances, ensuring enhanced security and peace of mind for businesses and organizations worldwide.

"The introduction of the exterior Rock X marks a paradigm shift in outdoor access control," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO at Alcatraz AI. "In the past, facial biometrics have encountered significant obstacles when operating in outdoor settings. Yet, Alcatraz has successfully overcome these challenges with Rock X, making facial authentication universal. Whether facing bright sunlight or navigating through dimly lit environments, Rock X ensures that only authorized individuals gain entry using their face as their credential. With this groundbreaking technology, we're not just setting a new standard; we're reshaping the future of access control."

Key Features of Rock X:

Enhanced Performance and Adaptability:

Excels in any lighting condition: Rock X authenticates users in any lighting condition, from complete darkness to intense sunlight, with a range of 0 lux to 120k lux, providing reliable access control around the clock.

lux, providing reliable access control around the clock. Extreme temperature tolerance: With a temperature range of -40°C to 66°C (-40°F to 150°F), Rock X is built to withstand the harshest climates, ensuring consistent performance in all weather conditions.

Unmatched Durability and Security:

Complete waterproof and dustproof protection (IP66): Rock X remains fully operational even in challenging and harsh weather conditions (rain, snow, or power washer), providing reliability and functionality.

Vandal-resistant design (IK08): Rock X's IK08 rating allows it to withstand physical impact, providing robust security and extreme durability.

Advanced Functionality and Integration:

IP Intercom (SIP) functionality with a microphone and speaker: Rock X seamlessly integrates with digital intercom systems or PBX supporting SIP, facilitating convenient two-way communication alongside access control.

ONVIF camera compatibility: Adheres to the industry-standard ONVIF camera protocol, allowing seamless integration and interoperability with various systems.

Easy Integration with Access Control Systems:

Wiegand and OSDP compatibility: Supports Wiegand and OSDP protocols, enabling simple integration with any Access Control System (ACS) and facilitating connectivity and interoperability with existing security infrastructure.

Optional Multi-Component Architecture for Enhanced Security:

Secure data storage: The optional expansion module can be combined with Rock X for secure data storage on the secure side of the door, enhancing data protection and network security and ensuring the highest level of data privacy.

Alcatraz AI Rock X is now available for pre-order. Click here to book a demo and experience Rock X in person at ISC West Booth #31075. For more information click here.

Book a demo at ISC WEST: https://calendly.com/alcatrazai-events/meet-alcatraz-ai-isc-west-2024?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=thewire&utm_campaign=isc_west_2024&month=2024-04

The Alcatraz Rock will also be on display at several partner booths, including Alvarado dormakaba Group (18019), Automatic Systems (6071), Boon Edam (23051), Genetec (13062), Gunnebo (28061), Johnson Controls Innovation Cube (18033), Smarter Security (5089), and Software House Sales Meeting Room (Lido Hall 3003).

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI is the most secure, private, and frictionless biometric solution for access control in the physical world. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI's facial authentication and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with all access control systems to transform the security experience. As the pioneer of Facial-Authentication-as-a-Service (FaaS), Alcatraz AI has made biometric access available to all enterprises, ensuring the safety of more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies. Trusted by Data Centers, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Higher Education, Airports, Stadiums and Arenas, Telecom, and Critical Infrastructure entities, Alcatraz AI sets the global standard for access control credentialing.

For more information, please visit http://www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on X and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

