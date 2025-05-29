Alcatraz Showcases Rock-Solid Facial Authentication Technology at Data Center Expo North America

Built for the highest-security environments, the biometric access control leader secures data centers for the world's largest AI and enterprise platforms

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz, a global provider of AI-powered biometric access control technology revolutionizing security through facial authentication, will showcase its latest advancements in physical security at the Data Center Expo North America on June 4-5 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Attendees can experience Alcatraz's rock-solid facial authentication technology, Rock X, at Booth #542.

"Data centers are critical infrastructure that power our modern-day world, storing vast amounts of data that keeps businesses, financial institutions and entire industries running," said Rick Nee, Chief Revenue Officer at Alcatraz. "Security measures are non-negotiable. Rock X elevates physical security with AI powered facial authentication, real-time tailgating detection and a privacy-first design."

Trusted by leading enterprises and global data centers, Rock X delivers enterprise-grade facial authentication and AI-driven capabilities at the edge. It replaces outdated access methods like badges and fingerprints with an effortless, privacy-focused authentication experience designed for today's dynamic physical security landscape.

Core Benefits of Rock X for Data Centers:

AI-powered Facial Authentication: Delivers secure, touchless identity authentication using advanced biometrics and machine learning.

Easy deployment: Deploys instantly with any existing access control system, no integration required, enabling fast, simple and cost-effective deployment in cloud or on-premise environments.

Seamless Integration for MFA: Installs inline between existing readers (badge, PIN) and access control systems via Wiegand or OSDP, providing a powerful second factor of authentication with plug-and-play simplicity.

Real-Time Tailgating Detection: Built-in AI continuously monitors entry points to detect and alert for unauthorized access attempts, actively identifying tailgating at secure entrances.

Designed for Compliance and Privacy: Protects user privacy by never storing or sharing PII, and it helps companies comply with regulations such as GDPR, BIPA, and CCPA through clear, opt-in enrollment protocols.

Additionally, Alcatraz's VP of Solutions Engineering, Blaine Frederick, will join leaders from Meta, Waymo and Metro One LPSG for the panel, "Fortifying the Core: Strategies for Data Center Security and Resilience," on Wednesday, June 5, at 12:40 p.m. PT at the expo. The discussion will explore evolving threats and innovative approaches to securing the world's most critical infrastructure.

To schedule an on-site meeting with Alcatraz, please use the link here. For more information about Alcatraz, please visit https://alcatraz.ai/.

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz is the most secure, private and frictionless biometric solution for access control in the physical world. With its patented technology, Alcatraz's facial authentication and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with all access control systems to transform the security experience. As the pioneer of Facial-Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), Alcatraz has made biometric access available to all enterprises, ensuring the safety of more than four million employees at Fortune 500 companies. Trusted by Data Centers, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Higher Education, Airports, Stadiums and Arenas, Telecom, and Critical Infrastructure entities, Alcatraz sets the global standard for access control credentialing. For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on X and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

