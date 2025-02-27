ALCHEMĒ Health Introduces Next-Generation Skin Rejuvenation Treatments: BBL HEROic, HALO & SkinTyte

"At ALCHEMĒ, we believe in a holistic approach to beauty and wellness—one that enhances confidence from the inside out. - Tracy Younger, Founder of ALCHEMĒ. Post this

A Disruptive Approach to Beauty and Wellness

At ALCHEMĒ, beauty and wellness are approached from the inside out. With a unique blend of Inner ALCHEMĒ, which focuses on naturopathic and functional medicine to optimize whole-body health, and Outer ALCHEMĒ, a curated selection of state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments, the practice is redefining what it means to age gracefully.

BBL HEROic: The Next Evolution in Light Therapy

BBL HEROic is Sciton's latest advancement in BroadBand Light® therapy, designed to treat a wide range of skin concerns with minimal downtime. Using next-generation pulsed light technology, BBL HEROic improves skin tone, texture, and elasticity while effectively targeting concerns such as:

Age spots, sunspots, and freckles

Rosacea, redness, and broken capillaries

Fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness

With innovations like Intelligent Control™ (IC™) software and the Skin Positioning System™ (SPS™), BBL HEROic delivers faster, more precise, and more comfortable treatments for lasting skin transformation.

HALO: The Hybrid Laser for Radiant Skin

HALO combines deep dermal revitalization with epidermal renewal, using laser technology to reverse years of damage and reveal a youthful glow. By triggering the body's natural healing response, HALO offers impressive improvements in:

Wrinkles and fine lines

Discoloration and sun damage

Enlarged pores and skin texture

Unlike traditional resurfacing treatments that require extensive downtime, HALO provides customizable, high-impact results with significantly less recovery time—allowing clients to return to their daily routines faster while achieving transformative skin rejuvenation.

SkinTyte: Advanced Skin Tightening for a Youthful Look

SkinTyte is a powerful, non-invasive treatment that uses infrared light technology to tighten and firm loose skin, providing a lifted, youthful appearance without surgery or downtime. This advanced treatment effectively:

Improves skin laxity on the face, neck, and body

Stimulates collagen production for long-term firming effects

Offers a comfortable, no-downtime solution for sagging skin

By utilizing rapid, gentle pulses of infrared energy, SkinTyte activates the skin's natural healing process, making it an ideal option for those looking to achieve firmer, more youthful skin with minimal disruption to their daily lives.

For more on ALCHEMĒ, visit http://www.alchemehealth.com. Follow ALCHEMĒ on Instagram for exclusive content and promotions.

About ALCHEMĒ

Located in San Diego, ALCHEMĒ Health is a premier medical wellness spa that fuses functional and aesthetic medicine to restore internal and external health. Through Inner ALCHEMĒ, the team of expert physicians focuses on uncovering the root causes of health concerns, offering comprehensive treatment plans that integrate advanced lab testing, genetic analysis, and personalized naturopathic care. Outer ALCHEMĒ provides cutting-edge non-surgical beauty solutions, including IPL, skin resurfacing, neurotoxins, fillers, and laser treatments—all designed to enhance natural beauty with the latest innovations in skincare and anti-aging.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter

SOURCE ALCHEMĒ