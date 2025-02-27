ALCHEMĒ Health Introduces Next-Generation Skin Rejuvenation Treatments: BBL HEROic, HALO & SkinTyte

ALCHEMĒ, San Diego's premier destination for integrative wellness and aesthetic medicine, is excited to announce the addition of three revolutionary skin rejuvenation treatments: BBL HEROic, HALO, and SkinTyte.
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALCHEMĒ, San Diego's premier destination for integrative wellness and aesthetic medicine, is excited to announce the addition of three revolutionary skin rejuvenation treatments: BBL HEROic, HALO, and SkinTyte. These advanced therapies offer science-backed, non-invasive solutions that restore skin health while working harmoniously with the body's natural processes.
"At ALCHEMĒ, we believe in a holistic approach to beauty and wellness—one that enhances confidence from the inside out, said Tracy Younger, Founder of ALCHEMĒ. The addition of BBL HEROic, HALO, and SkinTyte reflects our commitment to offering the most innovative aesthetic advancements and results-driven treatments that restore skin health with minimal downtime. These treatments not only help our clients achieve radiant, youthful skin—they also align with our philosophy of integrative medicine, which prioritizes long-term health and vitality."
A Disruptive Approach to Beauty and Wellness
At ALCHEMĒ, beauty and wellness are approached from the inside out. With a unique blend of Inner ALCHEMĒ, which focuses on naturopathic and functional medicine to optimize whole-body health, and Outer ALCHEMĒ, a curated selection of state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments, the practice is redefining what it means to age gracefully.
BBL HEROic: The Next Evolution in Light Therapy
BBL HEROic is Sciton's latest advancement in BroadBand Light® therapy, designed to treat a wide range of skin concerns with minimal downtime. Using next-generation pulsed light technology, BBL HEROic improves skin tone, texture, and elasticity while effectively targeting concerns such as:
- Age spots, sunspots, and freckles
- Rosacea, redness, and broken capillaries
- Fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness
With innovations like Intelligent Control™ (IC™) software and the Skin Positioning System™ (SPS™), BBL HEROic delivers faster, more precise, and more comfortable treatments for lasting skin transformation.
HALO: The Hybrid Laser for Radiant Skin
HALO combines deep dermal revitalization with epidermal renewal, using laser technology to reverse years of damage and reveal a youthful glow. By triggering the body's natural healing response, HALO offers impressive improvements in:
- Wrinkles and fine lines
- Discoloration and sun damage
- Enlarged pores and skin texture
Unlike traditional resurfacing treatments that require extensive downtime, HALO provides customizable, high-impact results with significantly less recovery time—allowing clients to return to their daily routines faster while achieving transformative skin rejuvenation.
SkinTyte: Advanced Skin Tightening for a Youthful Look
SkinTyte is a powerful, non-invasive treatment that uses infrared light technology to tighten and firm loose skin, providing a lifted, youthful appearance without surgery or downtime. This advanced treatment effectively:
- Improves skin laxity on the face, neck, and body
- Stimulates collagen production for long-term firming effects
- Offers a comfortable, no-downtime solution for sagging skin
By utilizing rapid, gentle pulses of infrared energy, SkinTyte activates the skin's natural healing process, making it an ideal option for those looking to achieve firmer, more youthful skin with minimal disruption to their daily lives.
For more on ALCHEMĒ, visit http://www.alchemehealth.com. Follow ALCHEMĒ on Instagram for exclusive content and promotions.
About ALCHEMĒ
Located in San Diego, ALCHEMĒ Health is a premier medical wellness spa that fuses functional and aesthetic medicine to restore internal and external health. Through Inner ALCHEMĒ, the team of expert physicians focuses on uncovering the root causes of health concerns, offering comprehensive treatment plans that integrate advanced lab testing, genetic analysis, and personalized naturopathic care. Outer ALCHEMĒ provides cutting-edge non-surgical beauty solutions, including IPL, skin resurfacing, neurotoxins, fillers, and laser treatments—all designed to enhance natural beauty with the latest innovations in skincare and anti-aging.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com
SOURCE ALCHEMĒ
Share this article