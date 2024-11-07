Alchemist Acquires RAIN Group: Redefining Global Leadership Development and Sales Training

This strategic acquisition significantly enhances the global presence, client base, and capabilities of both companies in delivering cutting-edge learning and development solutions. Post this

"Joining Alchemist allows us to provide additional value to our existing client base and enables us to reach new customers and serve them more efficiently and effectively across the globe," said Steve Elefson, divisional chief operating officer of RAIN Group. "By applying Alchemist's expertise in developing transformative learning experiences with our sales methodologies, we'll help clients achieve even greater success. Our capabilities are highly complementary, and I'm excited about what we'll build together."

Founded in 2002 by Mike Schultz, RAIN Group has grown rapidly and will continue its success with Schultz joining the Alchemist board as a special advisor. "Alchemist is the perfect partner to elevate RAIN Group to the next level," said Schultz. "Their innovation and dedication align well with our vision for growth in the sales training sector."

Stuart Packham, CEO of Alchemist, also expressed enthusiasm: "We are delighted to welcome the RAIN Group team to the Alchemist family. The combination brings a dynamic, fresh approach to leadership development and sales training, allowing us to stay ahead of market changes by leveraging our shared know-how and proprietary technologies. Both companies share a passion for creating transformational learning experiences with measurable business impact, and together, we will reshape the sales training market. Our clients can expect a focused commitment to developing solutions that drive performance improvement and business success."

This acquisition was financially supported by Alchemist's sponsor, Horizon Capital, and represents a significant step forward in the global expansion of Alchemist. Together, Alchemist and RAIN Group are set to lead the learning and development industry by offering unparalleled performance-driven solutions to their clients around the globe.

ABOUT ALCHEMIST

Headquartered in London UK, Alchemist is a Leadership Development and Sales training company that delivers immersive, experiential, digital and interactive learning for clients across the globe. Known for their client focus and innovative solutions, they create learning experiences which are impactful and memorable. To learn more about Alchemist visit: https://thisisalchemist.com/

ABOUT RAIN GROUP

Headquartered in Boston, MA, RAIN Group is a Top Sales Training Company that delivers award-winning results through training, coaching, and reinforcement. The firm has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 90 countries significantly increase their sales results. To learn more about RAIN Group visit: www.raingroup.com

