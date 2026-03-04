Alchemist Group Acquires The Experiential Learning Group, Expanding Global Experiential Training Capabilities

We've significantly deepened our ability to deliver behaviour-based experiential learning at scale. Post this

Brands under the TELG umbrella include:

PCA: A global leader in experiential learning focused on leadership and performance management. PCA helps leaders and teams translate theory into practice through a human-centred approach to collaboration and communication.





PCA Law: PCA Law specializes in training legal professionals to strengthen leadership, client relationships, and business development capabilities through experiential learning.





Youd Andrews: Anchored by its Business Simulator and 6Cs Framework, Youd Andrews develops immersive sales simulations led by a global network of experienced CXOs. The approach helps teams master enterprise-level selling and drive bigger deals, faster.

TELG serves a global base of leading FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, as well as some of the largest international law firms. To date, the group has helped more than 300,000 professionals across 60 countries strengthen their people capabilities.

The addition strengthens Alchemist Group's already impressive experiential credentials, particularly in leadership development.

"We've significantly deepened our ability to deliver behaviour-based experiential learning at scale," said Stuart Packham, CEO of Alchemist Group. "Each brand brings a distinctive strength, and together with Alchemist and RAIN Group, we're offering clients access to world-class, immersive development."

The transaction was supported by Alchemist Group's sponsor, Horizon Capital, and marks another major step in the organisation's global expansion strategy. This milestone builds on Alchemist Group's acquisition of RAIN Group in November 2024, which brought best-in-class sales training and coaching into the fold. With the addition of Youd Andrews, the Group expands its capabilities in immersive, experiential learning through a unique simulation led by current and former C-suite executives that prepares sellers to succeed in complex enterprise deals.

"These acquisitions are proof of the pace at which we're building something extraordinary," Packham added. "Alchemist expanded its leadership development capabilities into the U.S. market last year, in collaboration with RAIN Group, marking a strategic investment in delivering experiential learning solutions to North American clients. Combined with the addition of TELG, we're positioned to scale even faster, without sacrificing depth or quality."

The transition offers even greater access to scalable and sustainable solutions for TELG's clients, along with access to broader global delivery, shared innovation, and operational support.

"This marks a pivotal new chapter for our brands and clients," said Joe Fredericks, CEO of TELG. "The demand for immersive learning has never been higher. Clients have been asking for high-impact experiential learning across human-centred leadership and sales. Together with Alchemist and RAIN Group, we're able to deliver that at scale globally, without losing the specialist focus that defines our brands."

Fredericks added, "Together, the brands will deliver a broader, more integrated suite of experiential learning solutions to help organisations thrive in today's complex, high-stakes business environment."

PCA Law was founded in 2013 by Joe Fredericks and Charlie Swan, chief growth officer. In 2022, they established TELG to bring together complementary experiential learning businesses. That same year, PCA Law, as part of TELG, acquired Youd Andrews, founded in 1989 by Howard Youd and Donald Andrews. The acquisition bolstered the Group's capabilities in C-suite and enterprise-level selling.

About Alchemist Group

Formed in 2024, Alchemist Group is the parent company of a portfolio of best-in-class learning brands, including Alchemist, RAIN Group, PCA, PCA Law, and Youd Andrews. The group partners with companies across the Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 to deliver immersive, experiential, and behaviour-based learning solutions that drive performance transformation across leadership and sales.

About The Experiential Learning Group (TELG)

The Experiential Learning Group is a UK-based training company with three specialist brands: PCA, PCA Law, and Youd Andrews. Together, they've helped more than 300,000 professionals across 60+ countries build leadership, legal, and sales capabilities through experiential learning. Learn more at https://www.experientiallearninggroup.com.

Media Contact

Aly Jamison, APR, Alchemist Group, 44 020 35988262, [email protected]

SOURCE Alchemist Group