Alcohol Retailers Brace for Change as Distributor Pulls out of California

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is closing down its operations in California which could have a major impact on both online and brick and mortar alcohol retailers.
ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the second-largest alcohol distributor in the U.S., is pulling out of California. While headlines have focused on job losses, independent online and brick-and-mortar alcohol retailers are bracing for something even more disruptive: product access.
RNDC previously operated in 23 U.S. markets and accounted for a significant portion of alcohol distribution across California, working with major brands like Jack Daniels, Tito's, and Hennessy.
Jack Daniels and Tito's have now replaced RNDC with different distributors. Their sudden exit reduces RNDC's reach to just 12 markets and creates uncertainty for smaller retailers reliant on consistent supply chains.
The Liquor Bros are one of many independent retailers now navigating how to maintain stock levels and avoid price increases. As the industry reshuffles, they're available to comment on how supply chain changes are already impacting California retailers.
"Access to certain products might become more limited now that RNDC is leaving California. We don't yet know how distribution will be handled or which retailers will be prioritized when it comes to inventory," said Nora Khoury-Potrus, co-owner of The Liquor Bros, an independent online alcohol retailer based in California.
In addition to those concerns, Nora mentioned potential delays on new releases reaching retailers from this change as well.
"Even new releases could be delayed. The system has been thrown into flux, and that impacts businesses like ours and potentially hurts our customers as well."
While time will tell how this plays out. At first look, RNDC closing down operations in California looks concerning for retailers and potentially consumers as well.
Media Contact
Nora Khoury-Potrus, The Liquor Bros, 1 6195193610, [email protected], https://theliquorbros.com/
SOURCE The Liquor Bros
Share this article