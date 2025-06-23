Alcohol Retailers Brace for Change as Distributor Pulls out of California

Access to certain products might become more limited now that RNDC is leaving California. We don't yet know how distribution will be handled or which retailers will be prioritized when it comes to inventory Post this

Jack Daniels and Tito's have now replaced RNDC with different distributors. Their sudden exit reduces RNDC's reach to just 12 markets and creates uncertainty for smaller retailers reliant on consistent supply chains.

The Liquor Bros are one of many independent retailers now navigating how to maintain stock levels and avoid price increases. As the industry reshuffles, they're available to comment on how supply chain changes are already impacting California retailers.

"Access to certain products might become more limited now that RNDC is leaving California. We don't yet know how distribution will be handled or which retailers will be prioritized when it comes to inventory," said Nora Khoury-Potrus, co-owner of The Liquor Bros, an independent online alcohol retailer based in California.

In addition to those concerns, Nora mentioned potential delays on new releases reaching retailers from this change as well.

"Even new releases could be delayed. The system has been thrown into flux, and that impacts businesses like ours and potentially hurts our customers as well."

While time will tell how this plays out. At first look, RNDC closing down operations in California looks concerning for retailers and potentially consumers as well.

