Aldan American Launches New Coilover Series for 1978-1996 GM B-Body Vehicles

Aldan American debuts a new coilover series for 1978–1996 GM B-Body vehicles, bringing modern suspension performance and adjustability to iconic classics like the Impala SS and Caprice. With 27 bolt-on kits engineered for DIY or professional installs, this launch delivers improved handling, precise ride height control, and a smoother, more responsive driving experience.

SIGNAL HILL, Calif., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Decades of Suspension Engineering Excellence Meets an Iconic Platform

Aldan American, the premier manufacturer of American-made performance suspension components, today announced the launch of their comprehensive 1978-1996 GM B-Body Coilover Series. This extensive new product line includes 27 precision-engineered part numbers—spanning front and rear kits—designed for a wide range of 1978–1996 GM B-Body applications.

The new GM B-Body coilover systems represent the culmination of Aldan American's 40+ years of suspension engineering expertise applied to one of the most beloved platforms in automotive history. From the Chevrolet Caprice and Impala SS to the Buick Roadmaster, these coilovers deliver modern performance while preserving the classic character that makes these vehicles so desirable.

Complete Kit Engineering

Each rear coilover kit includes everything needed for a complete transformation. The system features all new Grade 8 hardware specifically selected for ease of installation and long-term durability. Coilover shocks are available in both single-adjustable and double-adjustable configurations, allowing customers to choose their preferred level of tuning capability.

Coil springs are engineered in two rates to accommodate different vehicle configurations: standard 200-pound springs for most applications, and heavy-duty 250-pound coils for vehicles equipped with additional stereo equipment or other trunk-mounted accessories that affect rear weight distribution.

The standout feature of each kit is the laser-cut and welded upper and lower mounting brackets, precision-engineered for bolt-on installation without cutting or welding. This design philosophy makes the upgrade accessible to DIY enthusiasts while ensuring professional-quality results.

Performance and Adjustability

The coilover systems deliver 0-3 inches of adjustable drop, allowing owners to achieve their desired stance while maintaining proper suspension geometry. Dampening adjustment ranges from firm to soft, providing complete control over ride characteristics whether cruising the boulevard or attacking twisty roads.

Each coilover features Aldan American's signature billet aluminum construction, chosen for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and superior heat dissipation properties. This aerospace-grade 6061-T6 aluminum construction dramatically reduces unsprung weight while managing heat generated during performance driving, delivering consistent performance mile after mile.

Designed for Every B-Body Enthusiast

The new coilover series addresses the needs of various B-Body owners, from daily drivers seeking improved handling to enthusiasts building show-quality vehicles. The system proves particularly popular among Impala SS owners looking to enhance their vehicle's already impressive performance credentials.

"Whether you're looking to improve your stance, dial in the perfect ride height, or you're just wanting to upgrade from old factory parts, these coilovers deliver," Rowley explained. "The installation is designed to be DIY-friendly, but the performance results are absolutely professional."

American Manufacturing Excellence

Every component is manufactured in Aldan American's Signal Hill, California facility, maintaining their commitment to American manufacturing excellence. Each system is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, reflecting their confidence in both materials and construction quality.

The complete 1978–1996 GM B-Body Coilover Series, along with detailed part numbers and configurations, will be available at https://aldanamerican.com/gm-b-body-coilover-kits/.

For those looking to build out a complete suspension setup, Aldan American also offers coilover conversion kits, professional-grade suspension packages, control arms, and sway bars to complement these systems.

About Aldan American

Founded in 1981 and based in Signal Hill, California, Aldan American has spent over four decades engineering premium suspension components for performance vehicles. Specializing in coilovers, shocks, and complete suspension systems for both classic and modern builds, the company is known for its high-quality, American-made parts and expert customer support.

Media Contact:

Alexis Rowley, Marketing Director

Aldan American

310.834.7478 Ext. 310

[email protected]

https://aldanamerican.com/

