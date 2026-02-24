Alejandro Hernandez Announces Neutral Fiduciary Services for Manhattan and Brooklyn Surrogate's Court Matters

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez has formally announced the launch of his Neutral Fiduciary Services practice serving attorneys and litigants in New York County (Manhattan) and Kings County (Brooklyn).

Hernandez serves strictly in a court-appointed fiduciary capacity, providing independent administration in contested and complex estate matters. He does not provide legal representation and does not compete for legal work. Instead, he works alongside retained counsel, executing fiduciary duties while referring all legal strategy and filings to attorneys of record.

"In high-conflict estates, attorneys should not be burdened with fiduciary exposure," Hernandez stated. "My role is to provide procedural stability, disciplined administration, and a protective operational layer so counsel can focus on advocacy."

Independent Administration for Complex and Contested Estates

Hernandez is available to serve, subject to court approval, as:

Temporary Administrator

Administrator c.t.a.

Successor Trustee

Court-appointed fiduciary in contested proceedings

His practice is designed to create a structural shield for attorneys handling litigation-heavy estates, separating advocacy from asset control while maintaining strict neutrality among interested parties.

Real Estate-Focused Estate Oversight

A significant number of contested matters in Manhattan and Brooklyn involve complex real property holdings, including:

Cooperative apartments

Condominiums

Mixed-use buildings

Rent-stabilized properties

Commercial real estate

With a background in both real estate and law, Hernandez brings operational oversight experience to estates requiring:

Securing and preserving property

Coordinating valuations and appraisals

Managing income-producing assets

Maintaining insurance and compliance

Coordinating court-authorized sales

Structured communication with managing agents and beneficiaries

Asset preservation and procedural discipline remain central to his fiduciary role.

Procedural Integrity & Surrogate's Court Compliance

Estate administration in New York County and Kings County demands careful adherence to statutory requirements under the Surrogate's Court Procedure Act (SCPA).

Hernandez emphasizes:

Timely inventory and accounting filings

Segregated estate accounts

Detailed recordkeeping

Bond compliance where required

Neutral beneficiary communications

Documentation anticipating judicial review

Hernandez maintains independent fiduciary liability insurance coverage scaled to asset requirements and accepts appointments only within appropriate risk parameters.

Attorney-Focused Fiduciary Structure

This practice is built exclusively to support New York City attorneys.

Legal strategy remains with counsel

All legal work is referred to retained attorneys

No legal opinions are rendered

The fiduciary role is limited to operational administration

Real estate distribution emphasized

By separating advocacy from asset control, Hernandez provides a disciplined administrative framework designed to protect both the estate and counsel from unnecessary fiduciary exposure.

About Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez has a professional background in law and real estate, with experience in asset analysis, structured administration, and complex property oversight. His fiduciary practice is focused on Manhattan and Brooklyn matters requiring neutrality, procedural rigor, and operational discipline.

Attorney Referrals Accepted and Reciprocated.

