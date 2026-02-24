Alejandro Hernandez Announces Neutral Fiduciary Services for Manhattan and Brooklyn Surrogate's Court Matters

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez has formally announced the launch of his Neutral Fiduciary Services practice serving attorneys and litigants in New York County (Manhattan) and Kings County (Brooklyn).
Hernandez serves strictly in a court-appointed fiduciary capacity, providing independent administration in contested and complex estate matters. He does not provide legal representation and does not compete for legal work. Instead, he works alongside retained counsel, executing fiduciary duties while referring all legal strategy and filings to attorneys of record.
"In high-conflict estates, attorneys should not be burdened with fiduciary exposure," Hernandez stated. "My role is to provide procedural stability, disciplined administration, and a protective operational layer so counsel can focus on advocacy."
Independent Administration for Complex and Contested Estates
Hernandez is available to serve, subject to court approval, as:
- Temporary Administrator
- Administrator c.t.a.
- Successor Trustee
- Court-appointed fiduciary in contested proceedings
His practice is designed to create a structural shield for attorneys handling litigation-heavy estates, separating advocacy from asset control while maintaining strict neutrality among interested parties.
Real Estate-Focused Estate Oversight
A significant number of contested matters in Manhattan and Brooklyn involve complex real property holdings, including:
- Cooperative apartments
- Condominiums
- Mixed-use buildings
- Rent-stabilized properties
- Commercial real estate
With a background in both real estate and law, Hernandez brings operational oversight experience to estates requiring:
- Securing and preserving property
- Coordinating valuations and appraisals
- Managing income-producing assets
- Maintaining insurance and compliance
- Coordinating court-authorized sales
- Structured communication with managing agents and beneficiaries
Asset preservation and procedural discipline remain central to his fiduciary role.
Procedural Integrity & Surrogate's Court Compliance
Estate administration in New York County and Kings County demands careful adherence to statutory requirements under the Surrogate's Court Procedure Act (SCPA).
Hernandez emphasizes:
- Timely inventory and accounting filings
- Segregated estate accounts
- Detailed recordkeeping
- Bond compliance where required
- Neutral beneficiary communications
- Documentation anticipating judicial review
Hernandez maintains independent fiduciary liability insurance coverage scaled to asset requirements and accepts appointments only within appropriate risk parameters.
Attorney-Focused Fiduciary Structure
This practice is built exclusively to support New York City attorneys.
- Legal strategy remains with counsel
- All legal work is referred to retained attorneys
- No legal opinions are rendered
- The fiduciary role is limited to operational administration
- Real estate distribution emphasized
By separating advocacy from asset control, Hernandez provides a disciplined administrative framework designed to protect both the estate and counsel from unnecessary fiduciary exposure.
About Alejandro Hernandez
Alejandro Hernandez has a professional background in law and real estate, with experience in asset analysis, structured administration, and complex property oversight. His fiduciary practice is focused on Manhattan and Brooklyn matters requiring neutrality, procedural rigor, and operational discipline.
Attorney Referrals Accepted and Reciprocated.
Alejandro Hernandez
ARH Global Advisors LLC
Media Contact
Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462903780, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com
SOURCE Alejandro Hernandez
Share this article