Alejandro Hernandez Expands ARH Global Advisors LLC as Multi-State Fiduciary & Private-Client Financial Advisory Platform

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced the continued expansion of his multi-state financial advisory and fiduciary platform serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, fiduciaries, real estate investors, and closely held business owners.

With professional licensure and operations across New York, California, and Texas, Hernandez has positioned ARH Global Advisors as an integrated advisory firm combining wealth strategy, real estate advisory, insurance planning, fiduciary consulting, and private-client asset structuring.

"In today's environment, wealth preservation requires coordination across legal, financial, real estate, and insurance disciplines," said Hernandez. "Our role is to serve as strategic quarterback — ensuring assets are structured efficiently, protected properly, and transitioned intelligently."

Integrated Private-Client Advisory

ARH Global Advisors LLC provides coordinated services in:

Fiduciary wealth strategy

Estate and legacy planning coordination

Real estate portfolio advisory (including probate and trust assets)

Life insurance structuring for liquidity and wealth transfer

Business succession planning

Cross-jurisdictional asset coordination (NY • CA • TX)

Alternative and private-market strategy consulting

Hernandez brings more than two decades of experience advising fiduciaries, trustees, executors, beneficiaries, business owners, and real estate investors on complex asset transitions and multi-state planning issues.

Attorney & Advisor Collaboration Focus

A significant component of the firm's growth strategy includes formal collaboration with:

Estate planning attorneys

Trust & estate litigators

Probate counsel

Tax advisors and CPAs

Private lenders and real estate sponsors

Registered investment advisers

ARH Global Advisors operates as a complementary advisory platform, enhancing attorney-led planning strategies through asset-level execution, liquidity planning, insurance structuring, and real estate advisory oversight.

UHNW Positioning & Asset Stewardship

The firm is increasingly focused on families and operators with significant concentrated holdings in:

Real estate portfolios

Closely held businesses

Multi-generational family assets

Cross-state property exposure

Complex estate-held real property

Hernandez emphasizes disciplined structure, compliance alignment, and long-term capital stewardship rather than transactional product sales.

"Significant capital requires disciplined architecture," Hernandez added. "We approach every mandate from a fiduciary perspective — preservation first, strategic growth second."

About Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez is the Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-state advisory platform operating in New York, California, and Texas. His professional background spans law, real estate brokerage, fiduciary advisory, insurance planning, and private-client strategy.

The firm maintains offices in Manhattan and Century City and serves clients nationally through coordinated advisory relationships.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462903780, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC