Alejandro Hernandez Expands Business and Real Estate Advisory Service Nationwide

Strategic advisory platform supports investors, entrepreneurs, and property owners across multiple markets

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, a business and real estate advisor with a growing national presence, announced the continued expansion of his advisory services focused on strategic business consulting, real estate advisory, and transaction coordination.

Hernandez works with individuals, entrepreneurs, and investors on asset strategy, business structuring, and real estate positioning, providing guidance on complex, multi-party transactions and long-term planning initiatives. His approach emphasizes disciplined analysis, cross-professional coordination, and practical decision-making.

Through affiliated advisory and real estate entities, Hernandez supports clients operating in New York, California, and select national markets, particularly those managing diverse property interests and business holdings.

"Alejandro Hernandez is known for his ability to bring structure and clarity to complex business and real estate matters," said a spokesperson. "His advisory approach is centered on strategic alignment and sustainable growth."

The expansion reflects increasing demand for integrated advisory services that bridge business planning and real estate strategy while coordinating with legal, financial, and industry professionals.

About Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez is a business and real estate advisor providing strategic consulting and transaction support to individuals, entrepreneurs, and investors. His work focuses on real estate advisory, business structuring, and asset planning across multiple jurisdictions.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez

Business & Real Estate Advisor

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462903780, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC